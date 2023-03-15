With Basketball season behind us, it is time for spring sports to take center stage in the bluegrass.

Despite recent cold weather conditions pushing back opening days for softball and baseball schedules, teams are eager to hit the field and start putting innings behind them for the 2023 season. Games scheduled for earlier in the week have been rescheduled to later in the month due to cold weather and snow, however with the weather subsiding, games scheduled for tonight and beyond are still scheduled to commence.

With Mason County’s baseball team coming into the season with a well rounded, experienced roster, they are going to be tough to beat on the diamond this season. The Royals have five seniors who have been on the roster for years, and know the game of baseball inside and out. Their leadership is going to be a valuable asset for the younger guys on the team, and their skill on the field will be relied upon to ensure the Royals pull ahead of their opponents.

With the Lady Royals roster being just as well filled out as the Royals, they are going to be an equally challenging team to upset this season. The Lady Royals do have a large number of underclassmen on their team, but their upperclassmen’s knowledge of the sport, and the years they’ve spent playing more than make up for their younger teammates inexperience.

Mason County isn’t the only school boasting an impressive baseball and softball program this year however.

Coming off of a district championship win from last year, the Bracken County Lady Bears are more than ready to take on their district rivals, the Mason County Lady Royals this season. Having beaten the Lady Royals 17-0 in a six inning game in the first round of the district tournament last year, the Lady Bears are a force to be reckoned with in the 39th district. The Polar Bears are equally as skilled on the field as their softball counterparts, with a 39th district runners up trophy under their belts from last year, the Polar Bears are no doubt going to be working hard to upset the Royals, and come out on top this year.

The smaller schools in the 39th district, Augusta Independent and St. Patrick’s school, while lacking the size of their larger counterparts, these small teams are just as ready to hit the field, if not more so. The strength of these small schools comes from their ability to hold teams together as they age, with teammates gaining skill year after year. St. Pat’s Lady Saints softball team has been growing their strength and gaining experience from year to year, and have built up a solid, tough to beat group of kids.

While Augusta has had struggles in the past, they are continuing to work on their skills, in order to get better and better from year to year. They are hoping for a season nothing like last years, after having gone 1-18, the Panthers are no doubt going to be pulling out all the stops to win more games this season.

Alongside baseball and softball, many schools tennis teams, and track and field teams are gearing up and excited for their seasons to commence. Mason County’s Co-Ed tennis team, has been off to a nice start, having shut out Bracken County in their first meet of the season, but falling to Woodford County 4-1 in the girls division, and 3-2 in the boys division.

This seasons sports are just beginning to kick off, and some have yet to begin. Despite the cold weather lately, it will soon subside and before we know it we will be deeply ingrained into the spring sports season. For those who love the outdoors, the spring season is a favorite for many. With the 39th district having highly skilled teams in all sports taking place this season, we are in for a treat watching these kids compete.

Tonight will be a busy night for Mason County athletics. The baseballs first game of the year will be tonight, with the Royals travelling to Nicholas County to take on the Blue Jackets. Softball will begin tonight as well, with the Lady Royals heading to Elliot County to take on the Lady Lions. The Mason County Tennis team will continue their season this evening, after last nights cancelled meet against the Paris Greyhounds, the Royals Tennis team will hit the road to take on Georgetown Ohio in their third meet of the season.

Spring sports have always been at the mercy of the weather, and this year is no different. With such unpredictability, each team must be prepared for flexibility, and change. And they are. This season is without a doubt going to be an exciting one.