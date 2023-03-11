The Robertson County Lady Devils softball team is gearing up for the upcoming season.

After last years tough season full of forfeits and losses due to the teams small size and inexperience, the team has been in the gym and on the field practicing and preparing to come back to the field stronger than ever.

Last year, the team consisted of only eleven players, most of them young and inexperienced. This year couldn’t be any more different. The rise of interest in the sport at Robertson County has sparked a new growth for the softball team, and with a total of seventeen players on the team this year, the program is without a doubt in for some changes.

“I’m really grateful for the big turn out, and look forward to all of them growing this year, the team morale seems to be pretty good, all of them are eager to learn it’s just lack of experience right now.” said Lady Devils head coach, Harley Flack.

After a big turnover rate from last season, girls who have played in the past continuing to do so, have brought with them the experience they gained through playing, as well as some new faces to the Lady Devils dugout.

“I think the girls that played last year had a good time and enjoyed themselves and they told their friends and they’ve come. I want my kids to play a safe game, and nobody get hurt. Whether you win or lose the only way you learn is by having fun.” said coach Flack.

While the team is much bigger than in years past, the Lady Devils are still working with a roster consisting of primarily underclassmen. With only one senior on the team leading the girls in experience, the weight falls back on to the teams juniors and sophomores who have been through a season or two to help guide the new prospects where they need to be. The Lady Devils varsity team is mostly comprised of juniors and sophomores, with a few freshman on the lineup for Robertson County, but what sets them apart from other small teams, is the quantity of middle schoolers participating on the varsity team.

Robertson County does not have a middle school softball team, the kids that want to play have to participate at the high school level.

This means that they are jumping in front of the firing lines of some of the best experienced high school pitchers in the state, without ever having played the game of softball before. coach Flack believes that if he can keep the younger players motivated and optimistic, that he will be able to build up a strong competitive team as the years progress.

“I’m not gonna wear any one of these girls out, because they’re young and I don’t want to hurt them. I’m not gonna let them struggle because I don’t wan’t to upset them and get in their own heads. I want to be as good to them as I can.” said coach Flack.

The lack of experience the Lady Devils shines no brighter than on the pitching mound.

After having lost their key pitcher Haley Flack to graduation in 2022, the Lady Devils have been scrambling to find a replacement. This year, they have three prospects for the pitching mound. Junior Krysta Hamm, 8th grader Addisston Flack, and 7th grader Allison Miller. With such young kids being Robertson County’s only hope for a decent pitcher this season, the Lady Devils are in for a struggle on the mound.

“I have got a junior that’s going to be pitching some, and I have an 8th grader and a 7th grader that’s never pitched in a game before. We’re still struggling a little bit on the consistency, they’re coming around you can see improvement each time we practice, but pitching is something that takes a long time to get good at.” said coach Flack.

With the Lady Devils first game being against St. Pat on the road, they are going to be in for a challenge. The Lady Saints team is comprised of 15 kids, who are predominantly upperclassmen. With four seniors on the lineup as opposed to Robertson County’s one, their time on the field vastly outweighs Robertson County.

Coach Flack and his team have been practicing hard each week leading up to the season, and have been working on a game plan to hopefully keep the Lady Devils in the running for a victory against the Lady Saints.

“I’ve got three or four game plans right now, and I’m not exactly sure where I’m going to put everybody just yet. It doesn’t matter which pitcher we start, I think we’re going to be in for a struggle. What I’m mainly going to gear toward is putting people in the positions on the field to cover the struggle from the pitcher. Pitching isn’t what wins you games, I think it’s your fielders. I’ve got a pretty good group of girls in the infield and a pretty good group in the outfield.” said coach Flack.

Despite their youth, and despite the size of their team, the Lady Devils have shown that they are a team that can handle struggles, and bounce back. After last season’s disappointing run, many of the girls decided to come back and give it another go. Whether it’s because of coach Flack’s desire to see his kids have a good time, or their love for the sport, the Robertson County Lady Devils enjoy their time on the field, and are in a position to make vast improvements over seasons past.

Coach Flack and his team are excited to get back on the field this season, and are ready to start gaining the experience that they lack. If coach Flack has his way, his girls will stick with it long enough to be a deadly force on the field, they just need time.