The Kentucky 2022-2023 basketball season has been remarkably similar to the weather in the Ohio Valley.

To paraphrase the great American philosopher Forrest Gump, “You never know what you’re gonna get.”

The Cats look unbeatable in one game, before appearing extremely average (or worse) in their next.

UK can beat nearly anybody; conversely they can lose to just about anybody as well.

They lose at home to South Carolina, then beat Tennessee in Knoxville.

They lose at home to Arkansas, lose to Georgia in Athens, then beat Mississippi State in Starkville.

They lose at home to Vanderbilt, then beat Arkansas in Fayetteville.

That is not a great recipe for success in the NCAA tournament.

Despite all of the ups and downs, you have to admit it’s been an interesting season.

How deep of a run the Wildcats can make in the Big Dance is questionable.

They just don’t seem built to string together a winning streak against top flight competition, and nagging injuries remain a concern.

If Cason Wallace can return completely healthy, if Jacob Toppin continues to play well, if Antonio Reeves keeps knocking down shots, if Oscar Tshiebwe stays out of foul trouble and plays decent defense, if Chris Livingston gives the team a boost, and

if C.J. Frederick and the rest of the bench players can give the Cats positive minutes, they can advance deep in the Big Dance.

You gotta admit, that’s a lot of ifs.

Kentucky may prove me wrong, and go on a run.

It’s just their lack of consistency that makes me think they’ll be needing a few breaks to make a deep run in the tournament.

*****

YA WANNA DANCE?—After we “spring forward” for hopefully the last time this weekend, the NCAA tournament bracket will be announced Sunday evening at 6 p.m. on CBS.

Kentucky fans will be tuning in with great interest on Selection Sunday, and matchups mean everything when it comes to advancing deep into the tournament.

Will UK improve to a 5 seed with a good showing in the SEC tournament? Or, will the committee make them a 6, 7, or 8? Who and where will they play in the opening round?

Bracketology speculation has had the Cats playing anywhere from Albany, N.Y. to Orlando, Fla., and playing against a variety of foes in the opening round.

The most recent prognostication from Joe Lunardi of ESPN has UK projected as a 6 seed playing the winner of the play-in game between Oklahoma State and Penn State. It’s pure conjecture, but should the Cats win their opener, they would face Marquette in the next round.

The only other representative from the commonwealth in the Big Dance is Northern Kentucky University.

NKU earned an automatic bid after dispatching Cleveland State in the Horizon League final 63-61.

The Norse may get a 15 or 16 seed but they have established themselves as a solid program, earning their third bid to the tourney since transitioning to Division I.

Here’s hoping NKU can get their first win in the Big Dance.

Crazier things have happened, and it’s called March Madness for a reason. There are no truly great teams, but a lot of very good ones, with excellent talent spread throughout the country.

The only prediction that is guaranteed for this season’s tournament is that it will be unpredictable.

*****

DO THE RIGHT THING—The athletic director at Detroit Mercy is “exploring” an opportunity to accept a bid to the College Basketball Invitational if the school is offered an invitation.

The only reason the 14-19 Titans are even being considered is so senior guard Antoine Davis can beat a record he does not deserve.

Davis finished three points shy of tying the late Pete Maravich of Louisiana State for most points in a college career.

Pistol Pete accomplished the feat by scoring an amazing 3,667 points in three seasons (freshmen could not play varsity) while averaging an inconceivable 44.2 points per game.

On the other hand, Davis has played five complete seasons, due to the Covid-19 extra year of eligibility.

It would tarnish the record and deserves an enormous asterisk if his father gets his way. That would be Detroit-Mercy coach Mike Davis, who has stated he is in favor of playing in the CBI for the sole purpose of his son getting the opportunity to pass Maravich.

Davis has played in a whopping 144 games, while Maravich played in 83.

Do the math; that’s 61 more games played for Davis.

If Pistol Pete played in 61 more games and averaged 44.2 ppg, his career points would rise to an astronomical 6,363.

Try to top that.

There was also no shot clock or 3-point shot when Maravich was astounding crowds with his shooting and ball handling wizardry. Pistol Pete would’ve tossed in 50 or more points per game with the 3-pointer, and he averaged 52 ppg in six games against Kentucky.

I can still recall watching Maravich play when I was a kid. He had an aura about him; not only was he a prolific scorer, but he was also the flashiest passer in college basketball history.

The things he could do with a basketball are legendary. Fans would show up early at LSU games just to watch Maravich display his incredible ball handling skills.

The six games he played against Kentucky were must-see TV.

Even though the Tigers fell short in all six, the fans certainly got more than their money’s worth, with both teams putting up astronomical numbers.

Pistol Pete just didn’t have enough talent around him to get past the Cats and earn an NCAA bid.

He certainly did his part, scoring 64 points in the final meeting between LSU and UK, a 121-105 win for the Cats. The talented Kentucky team was led by their all-time career scoring leader, Dan Issel, who scored 51 points in the Feb. 21, 1970 game in Baton Rouge.

The athletic director and the powers-that-be at Detroit Mercy should turn down the invitation if it comes.

If the Titans play in the CBI, they have to fork over a $27,500 entry fee to play in the event.

It would be a less than honorable decision to pay that amount of money just so a hallowed record by a truly great player can be topped by someone who doesn’t deserve the record.

*****

YA WANNA BET?—Legalized sports betting in Ohio kicked off with a major bang, with gamblers betting $1.1 billion in January, the first month it was legal to do so.

Those mobile-betting apps and sportsbooks we see advertised all too often with their silly television commercials played a part as well, with $320 million of the wagers being offered as promotional credits.

Ohio has become the most recent bordering state to Kentucky to cash in, along with several others. Missouri is also considering measures for sports betting.

The Kentucky legislature is, as they so often do, lagging behind and dragging its heels.

However, a new bill, HB 106, has been introduced and may be gaining ground in the Kentucky legislature.

We have heard this before.

Bills have been introduced, discussed, and subsequently died since 2017.

In the meantime, Kentuckians are crossing the borders to spend their money elsewhere.

Public opinion in the commonwealth is in favor of legalizing sports betting by nearly a two-to-one margin, and almost half the eligible population has placed a bet on a sporting event.

Kentuckians should have the option to do so without traveling to bet in a neighboring state. Think of the enormous amount of money being spent across our borders, not only for betting, but also being spent in another state for meals, hotels, bars, etc.

The Kentucky legislature needs to get its act together and pass a bill that will allow millions of dollars to stay here, and not go to other states.

*****

MARK TWAIN QUOTE OF THE WEEK—“Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it.”

*****

SPORTS QUOTE OF THE WEEK—“The referees request that regardless of how terrible the officiating is, don’t throw stuff on the floor.”—former Oklahoma coach Billy Tubbs, when asked by the refs to address the crowd about throwing debris on the court. (Billy got a technical.)