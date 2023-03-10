Despite the odds against them, the Mason County Indoor Track team brought home two state championship runners up trophies this past Saturday.

After having endured bus troubles, and a late arrival to their hotel room last Friday, The Royals indoor track team made their 6 a.m. wake up call, and arrived at their meet early Saturday Morning. Head Coach Mark Kachler said that he admires his teams attitude towards adversity and is proud of their work ethic. The Royals endured the weather last Friday, and didn’t allow their long trip to Louisville alter their mindset. They were focused on winning, and breaking records.

And that is exactly what they did.

Coach Kachler said that his teams athletes were amazing. Their mindset and attitudes never faltered, and were excited to hit the track when they finally made it to Louisville.

“They are tough.” said Kachler.

The Royals brought home two state runners up team trophies, and two individual state champion trophies, with AJ Barrett pulling off an impressive 14’ 4” pole vault, and freshman Lexi Young pulling off a five foot leap in the girls high jump.

Not only did the Royals compete well against their opponents in their meet last Saturday, they competed excellently against their selves. With five school records being broken by the Royals last week, the team was on fire. Freshman athlete Lexi Young broke the school record in the girls 60 meter, finishing just over 8 seconds, with a final time of 8.05 seconds. Layla Henderson Broke Mason County records in both the 1500 meter and 3000 meter dashes, finishing the 1500 meter with a record of 5:04.74, and the 3000 meter with a record of 10:52.18.

Peyton Ullery also broke a record in the 1500 meter, finishing just over four minutes with a record of 4:22.05. Alongside Ullery, Young and Henderson, AJ Barrett broke the pole vaulting record for Mason County with his 14’4” pole vault, and CJ Arthur ties the schools boys 60 meter record, finishing just over 7 seconds going 7.29.

Combined with their two team runners up trophies, there were five events where Royals ranked in the top three of individual competitions. Lexi Young brought home medals in both the girls high and long jumps, Austin Moreland brought home medals in both the 60 meter hurdles competition, and the 400 meter dash, and AJ Barrett Brought home the first place pole vaulting medal.

Alongside the Royals high school members, there was one middle schooler from Mason County who took home a first place medal. Nick Schiltz won first place in the middle school 800 meter dash on Sunday. Schiltz was one of only two middle school aged competitors from Mason County at the event.

Mason County boasts an impressive 22 seniors on the indoor track team. With such an experienced team on the track, it comes as no surprise that they have competed at such a high level this season. Of their 22 seinors, AJ Barrett is the only one to bring home a first place medal at the state tournament this year. The Mason County indoor track team had been competing hard all year long to make it to the state tournament last week, and are pleased with the outcome. Their hard work and dedication has paid off in a big way for Mason County, and they hope to continue to grow and improve for next year.

With the indoor track season behind them, coach Kachler and his team have now focused their efforts on gearing up for outdoor competitions.

Outdoor track events will kick off for Mason County on Monday, March 13. The team will have been in the gym this Wednesday and Thursday to practice for their first outdoor meet of the year. Coach Kachler is excited to hit the outdoor track and is hoping to be in full outdoor mode by the end of March. The team willF practice as often as possible to prepare for their events, and are looking to compete just as well as they did in the indoor season. They are also still accepting applicants with a valid, up to date sports physical to join the outdoor track team.