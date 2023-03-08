The 10th region boys basketball tournament continued Monday night in style.

The first of two semifinal match ups was a contest between the 39th district champs, the Mason County Royals, and 37th district champs, the Campbell County Camels.

After having eliminated the Paris Greyhounds in the quarterfinals, the Camels have been on fire their past few games, and were confident coming into their match up against the Royals. The Camels held a close game throughout the first quarter, down two at the top of the second with the Royals leading 16-14. Mason County had a slow first quarter offensively, but found their stride in the second. Outscoring the Camels 21-12 to bring their lead up to 11 points, leading 37-26 at the end of the first half.

“I thought it was gonna be a tough battle. any time you’re lucky and fortunate enough to play in the semifinals of the regional tournament, you know you got four great ball teams here. Campbell County has a tremendous program, Aric Russell has built that program and has been a strong competitor in the region for the past decade and it wasn’t going to be easy. They made runs, they responded, but our kids made enough plays down the stretch, stepped up to the free throw line and pulled the game off.” said Royals head coach, Brian Kirk.

The Royals stayed on top of the Camels throughout the second half, despite the Camels best efforts to pull the game back in their favor. The Camels outscored the Royals in both quarters of the second half, scoring one more point than Mason County in the third quarter, going 15-14, and two more points in the fourth going 26-24. The Camels offense did everything they could to pull ahead, but the Royals impressive lead, and strong defensive end prevented them from getting out ahead.

Leading by ten the majority of the second half, the Royals had made a comfortable enough lead to play more relaxed, make open shots, and control the pace of the game. Campbell County did everything they could to get the Royals on their heels, and play at their speed, but Mason County’s strength on both ends of the court allowed them to fend off the Camels attacks, and continue to control the game.

Mason County’s star players had an outstanding game Monday night, with coach Kirk noting their aggressiveness on the court, and commenting on their performance.

“I thought our kids came out, a collective team effort. I think KG Walton really got us going there in the first half, no better time to play your best game of the season than the semifinals of the regional tournament. Steady all night long both offensively and defensively and man, is Terrell Henry just a machine. Just goes and performs night in and night out, Riley Mastin was big on the boards all night long 12 rebounds, Braylon and Carter shooting the basketball with a lotta confidence, that’s what it’s gonna take tomorrow night to pull this one off.” said coach Kirk.

The Camels did not give up at any point during the game however. having outscored the Royals in the second half, and putting pressure on their shooters to prevent them from pulling farther ahead. Campbell County was able to hold off Mason’s offensive onslaught and kept them from sailing away, but Mason County’s defensive end did not allow the Camels to catch up at any point in the game. Despite the Camels best efforts, Mason County’s lead was too high, and they just weren’t able to close the gap before the buzzer sounded.

The Royals came out on top, winning by eight points, 75-67.

Mason County will have faced off against the George Rogers Clark Cardinals in the championship round of the tournament on Tuesday night. With both of the top two teams in the 10th region facing off for the title, it is definitely going to be an intense game, with fans on the edge of their seats.

Mason County is the top ranked team in the 10th region, going 29-5 this season. The Royals have a stacked roster of excellent players that know how to win and can take on tough challenges. With George Rogers Clark defending their title as 10th region champions, Mason County is going to have their work cut out for them, but their confidence hasn’t faltered once this season. The Cardinals are an excellent team with a reputation of being dominant on both ends of the court, but so is Mason County.

The Royals are going to be going into the contest with a tough game plan, and are excited for a chance to take on the Cardinals for the 10th region championship.

“No matter who our opponent is, we’ll be locked in, we’ll have a game plan ready and we’ll be ready to go.” said coach Kirk.

CAMPBELL CO. 14 12 15 26 67

MASON CO. 16 21 14 24 75

Campbell Co. Hill 3, Gross 10, Jackson 4, Smith 3, Hamilton 24, Weinel 12, Combs 11. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Gross 2, Smith) FT: 8-13. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: Jackson.

Mason Co. Henry 27, Bierley 2, Walton 25, Hamilton 13, Mastin 2, McClanahan 6. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Hamilton 3, McClanahan 2) FT: 22-27. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.