The 10th region girls basketball tournament concluded Sunday night with an intense match up between the first ranked team in the region, 40th district champions, The George Rogers Clark Lady Cardinals, and the 10th regions second ranked team, 40th district runners up, the Montgomery County Lady Indians.

After having lost the district tournament to the Lady Cardinals, and the region to George Rogers Clark in last years championship game, The Lady Indians game into Sunday nights contest looking to put everything they had on the floor. They knew the Lady Cardinals were not going to give them any room to breathe, and would be playing hard and fast to pull ahead. Montgomery County was out for redemption, and gave the Lady Cardinals a challenge.

George Rogers Clark pulled ahead of the Lady Indians in the first quarter, but only barely. The Lady Indians held it close early in the game, with the Lady Cardinals ahead by three heading into the second, leading 16-13.

“We were preparing all week for some jump defense. The main thing is, the ball was moving, which led to some easy shots. when the ball sticks we don’t get many shots, when it’s moving moving, we’re able to get into position to get better shots.” said Lady Cardinals head coach, Robbie Graham.

The Lady Cardinals were able to pull further ahead of Montgomery County in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Indians 22-10. George Rogers Clark was up fifteen points heading into the half, leading 38-22.

George Rogers Clark is reliant on their strong defense, and their offenses ability to keep the ball moving. The Lady Cardinals defense held the Lady Indians back, and put pressure on their shooters, causing them to rush their shots and turn the ball over. When the Lady Cardinals were in possession of the ball, they kept it moving around the court, causing Montgomery County’s defense to stumble, and allowing George Rogers Clark to charge the basket and put up points.

“When that ball moves we’re so much better offensively, we’re extremely hard to guard when the ball doesn’t stick. when it’s moving side to side and then we kick it in, and we’re doing a great job of kicking it out for open shots. When the ball moves we’re a heck of an offensive team.” said coach Graham.

Montgomery County did not go down without a fight however. They were able to get out ahead of the Lady Cardinals defense and put up points, but George Rogers Clark was able to adapt to their opponents quickly, and changed things up on them in order to keep them from pulling ahead.

Sunday’s game was a foul heavy contest, with 39 total fouls between the two teams combined. Montgomery County ended the game with a much higher free throw percentage than George Rogers Clark, having scored 18 of their 24 attempted free throws, for a 75% total free throw percentage. The Lady Cardinals put up 8 of 14 total free throws, ending their contest with a 57.1% total free throw percentage.

George Rogers Clark’s shooting overall was on point Sunday, scoring 28 of 55 total attempted goals.

“I said all year long, one of these days it’s gonna happen, we’ve worked too hard on our shooting every day for it not to and it finally clicked at the right time. Once we’re making shots it opens the floor for everybody. I’m thankful for tonight and hopefully we can continue it next week.” said coach Graham.

George Rogers Clark continued to stay on top of the Lady Indians throughout the second half of the game, to come out on top ahead by 27 points, to win 74-47.

After bringing home the 10th region girls championship trophy for the second year in a row, the George Rogers Clark Lady Cardinals will go on to represent the 1oth region in the state tournament, held at Rupp Arena in Lexington. The Lady Cardinals will face off against the Mercer County Lady Titans, the seventh ranked team in the 12th region, having gone 21-13 this season and 13-2 in the region.

George Rogers Clark’s confidence and ability to win ball games is evident. They have a state wide reputation as being a hard team to beat, and their opponents know that. Their first round game at the state tournament will be a fast paced, electrifying game to say the least.

“From the first one to this one they’re all special to me. I call them my second family, my daughters.” said coach Graham.

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK 16 22 18 18 74

MONTGOMERY CO. 13 10 11 12 47

George Rogers Clark (74) Stamper 15, K. Chestnut 3, C. Byars 13, Miller 2, B. Byars 17, Tabor 6, A. Chestnut 18. 3-Pt. FG: 10 (A. Chestnut 6, Stamper 3, k. Chestnut) FT: 8-14. Fouls 22. Fouled out: none.

Montgomery Co. (47) Orazen 2, Routt 1, Dillion 8, Oney 5, Purvis 13, Barrier 12, Warner 4, Harris 2. 2-Pt. FG: 3 (Purvis 2, Barrier) FT: 18-24. Fouls 17. Fouled out: Oney, Harris.