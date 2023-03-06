After a delay due to severe weather, the 10th region girls basketball tournament continued Saturday afternoon with semifinal lineup of incredible teams.

The second game of the day was a match up between the defending regional champs, the George Rogers Clark Lady Cardinals, and 37th district runners up, the Scott Lady Eagles.

The game started off close with the Lady Eagles leading against George Rogers Clark by 1, 14-13 at the end of the first quarter. Both teams were trading shots back and forth, with multiple free throws attempted early in the game. Saturday afternoon’s game against the two teams was an exciting, nail-biting game that had fans on the edge of their seats for the entirety of the game.

The Lady Eagles held the game as close as they could for as long as they could, with the lead changing eight times by the time it was over. The Lady Cardinals pulled ahead of Scott in the second quarter however, outscoring the Lady Eagles 21-12. With George Rogers Clark up 8 at the end of the half, leading 34-26, the Lady Eagles knew they would be in for a challenge coming back to the court at the top of the third.

The Lady Cardinals were confident in their ability to make it back to the championships this year, and had high expectations of coming out on top of the Lady Eagles this game.

“Not to sound cocky at all, but I believe in my team. I always believe that we are going to win games. I believe in them, I believe in what we do. Sometimes things don’t go our way, so we’ve gotta fight through some adversity and we keep grinding and I felt like we did that. The first half things just weren’t going our way, we had an eight point lead at half time. I don’t think we played very well, but we did a much better job of playing the second half. Offensively the ball really moved. Once the ball starts moving we’re hard to defend, they try to double the post a lot of times, and when that ball is moving we’re hard to guard.” said Lady Cardinals head coach Robbie Graham.

The Lady Cardinals pulled further ahead of the Lady Eagles as the third quarter ticked on, having held Scott to 9 points in the third quarter, and outscoring them 18-9.

George Rogers Clark cemented their lead against the Lady Eagles in the fourth quarter, scoring 23 points over Scott’s 11. The Lady Cardinals knew what they were up against and were confident that they would come out on top, even if it took them longer than they would have liked.

“The first half we weren’t making shots and our defensive rotations were really slow. They were able to get some open threes and we were fouling way too much. We weren’t active defensively and we weren’t talking defensively so they got some wide open threes the first half. The second half we flipped that around, our rotations were a lot quicker, a lot better a lot more aggressive, we were talking a lot more we were taking the three ball away, and in the first half, they shot a lot of free throws, second half not so many.” said coach Graham.

Scott did everything they could to bring the game back into their favor, rushing the goal line and trying their best to get around George Rogers Clark’s defense, but with the Lady Cardinals playing so strongly in the second half, there was not much they could do to come back on top.

The Lady Cardinals stayed ahead of the Lady Eagles for the rest of the game, coming out on top in the end, ahead 29 points, to win 75-46.

George Rogers Clark will have gone on to play the Montgomery County Lady Indians in the championship round of the 10th region tournament on Sunday. The Lady Indians come in right behind George Rogers Clark in ranking, ranked second in the region. The Lady Cardinals have had an outstanding season, having only lost 7 of the 32 games they’ve played this year. George Rogers Clark has taken on many of the best teams in the state this year, and is ready and determined to take on the Lady Indians for the title. Montgomery County’s season hasn’t been quite as spectacular, ending their season with a record of 22-12, however they know how to move the basketball, they know how to beat good teams and they are bound to be ready for whatever George Rogers Clark throws at them.

The two teams faced off for the championship last year, with the Lady Cardinals taking home the title. George Rogers Clark is definitely going to be determined to defend their title, and the Lady Indians are without a doubt going to be pulling out all the stops in their rematch.

The game is going to have fans on the edge of their seats from the time the ball tips off, to the time the buzzer sounds.

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK 13 21 18 23 75

SCOTT 14 12 9 11 46

George Rogers Clark (75) Stamper 11, Gay 7, C. Byars 21, Parker 2, Settles 3, Taylor 2, Goodwin 2, B. Byars 11, Tabor 3, Chestnut 13. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Chestnut 2, Gay) FT: 24-31. Fouls 18. Fouled out: none.

Scott (46) Scheper 6, Turner 4, Ponder 12, Overman 5, Kaia Peterson 8, Wilson 5, Kayla Peterson 6. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Ponder 3, Scheper 2) FT: 13-23. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: none.