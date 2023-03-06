The 10th region girls basketball tournament continued Saturday afternoon after a delay due to severe weather.

The first game of the day was a match up between the Montgomery County Lady Indians, and the Bishop Brossart Lady

‘Stangs. Both teams came to play, coming out of the first quarter with the Lady ‘Stangs up by 6, leading 12-6.

Bishop Brossart owned the first half of the game. Having out scored Montgomery County in the first quarter, and being able to hold their lead in the second despite the Lady Indians putting up more points. The Lady Indians scored 12 points over Brossarts 10, to pull the game close heading into the second half, with the Lady ‘Stangs up by 4, 22-18, heading into the half.

“We knew it was gonna be a tough game. We knew it wasn’t gonna be the 30 point game we had in December with them, they made things difficult for us offensively and we were expecting that and that’s really where they hung their hats the second half of the season and they’ve done a great job of that against all their opponents and they did it with us tonight. It really boiled down to scrambling a little but in the second half, and we got a couple of transition buckets and some downhill drives that I thought was the difference down the stretch.” said Lady Indians head coach, Dustin High.

The Lady Indians pulled ahead of Brossart quickly in the second half, having been able to hold the Lady ‘Stangs to 7 in the third quarter. Montgomery County returned to the court determined to get a win over Bishop Brossart, and fought as hard as they could to pull ahead. Defensively, they began to put more pressure on the Lady ‘Stangs offense, making them rush their shots, and cause turnovers. Montgomery County took the opportunity to pull ahead, and build up a comfotable lead against the Lady ‘Stangs.

“We picked up full court and gave them some trouble in their half court trap, and I thought that out girls did a good job of not letting them get any kind of offensive rhythm whether it was against man or zone or whatever. They did a good job of just eliminating any kind of offensive rhythm that they might have been able to build.” said coach High.

As the game came to a close, the Lady Indians exploded offensively. having scored more points in the fourth quarter alone than they did in the entire first half, cementing their win against the Lady ‘Stangs as the final minutes of the game ticked on. The Lady Indians scored 22 points over Brossart’s 19, to maintain their lead, and win the game by 4 points, winning 52-48.

Coach High was pleased with the Lady Indians performance during the entire game, but especially the second half. Having been able to come back and win against the Lady ‘Stangs, and stay on top of them throughout the second half.

“I thought our girls did a good job of just playing ball.” said High, “They spaced it out and starting attacking gaps, Brossart was prepared for pretty much all of our set plays, and they did a great job of preparing their kids for that, and we just kinda spread it out and just started attacking the basket, we got some better look sand some jump offs that really kinda broke it open for us.”

Montgomery County will have faced off against George Rogers Clark in the championship round of the tournament, a team that has dominated the 10th region this season. The George Rogers Clark Lady Cardinals are ranked first in the region, and have taken on some of the top teams in the state, having only lost seven games this year. The Lady Indians are not far behind the Lady Cardinals, ranking second in the region, ending their season with a record of 22-12.

The two teams are going to battle it out to see who takes home the title, and both want it bad. The Lady Cardinals and Lady Indians faced off in the championship round last year, with the Lady Cardinals taking it home. George Rogers Clark is going to want to defend their title, and maintain their streak as 10th region champions, and Montgomery County is going to want a chance to topple the queens, and come out on top in their rematch this year.

The game is going to be a nail biter from top to bottom.

MONTGOMERY CO. 6 12 12 22 52

BISHOP BROSSART 12 10 7 19 48

Montgomery Co. (52) Routt 4, Dillion 12, Purvis 12, Barrier 9, Harris 15. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Dillion 2, Barrier) FT: 21-28. Fouls: 21. Fouled out: Barrier.