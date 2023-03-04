Night two of the 10th region boys basketball tournament tipped off Thursday night with a bang.

The first game of the night was a competition between 39th district runners up the Augusta Panthers, and 40th district and defending state champs, the George Rogers Clark Cardinals.

The Panthers knew they were walking into a huge challenge, with the Cardinals reputation for dominance precedes them. The Cardinals have dominated the 10th region, and the rest of the state throughout the season, having only lost five games this year, George Rogers Clark has continued to best the competition and come out on tip much like they have done soft often in years past.

George Rogers Clark pulled ahead quickly over the Panthers, holding them to nine points in the first quarter, sailing past them to run up the score 35 – 9.

“I mean you’re playing the fourth or fifth ranked team in the state. They may win the state championship. We kinda knew what we were up against and basically we wanted to go out there and take open shots, I thought we did that, turned the ball over a little bit early on, I thought we’d take a little better care of the ball, but all in all I’m proud of our team, proud of our seniors and I’m just glad to be here, glad to be playing and glad to be part of it.” said Panthers head coach, Jason Hinson.

The Panthers have had great season, ending the year with the most wins for Augusta since 2016, the Panthers have played excellently all year long. Even when faced up against some of the stronger teams in the region, the Panthers have been able to keep games close and winnable.

George Rogers Clark’s dominance was just too much for them to handle however. With the Cardinals up 30 at halftime, leading 58-28, they knew they had the game won.

“Our guys played well, they shared the basketball, I believe our mindset is really good right now, and most importantly they want to play at a high level so I’m really pleased.” said Cardinals head coach Josh Cook.

The Cardinals dominance in games stems from their excellence on the defensive end. Having held Augusta to below 20 in every quarter of the game, it allowed George Rogers Clark to pull far ahead of the Panthers and get them into a position to play more relaxed and take the game more easily. With the Panthers struggling to make baskets, and the Cardinals pulling the score up far ahead of Augusta, they were able to take their time on the offensive end, and make shots that work for them, rather than taking the shots that the Panthers allowed them.

“That’s what we take pride in, we can score a lot of points but we want guys to guard, we want to take pride in it. Augusta’s got some really nice players and we want our guys to do their jobs defensively because in the end it’s tournament time, and in my opinion that’s what wins basketball games.” said coach Cook.

Having pulled far ahead of the Panthers in the first half, the Cardinals took their time in the second. With a running clock ticking down the minutes the Cardinals continued to extend their lead over Augusta. George Rogers Clark ended the game with a lead of 55, winning 108 – 53.

George Rogers Clark will go on to play the Harrison County Thoroughbreds on Monday night in the semifinal round at the Mason County Fieldhouse.

The ‘Breds have been a dominant team all year long, ranking third in the region. Harrison County plays a tough game, and with 6’11” senior Will Furnish taking the lead defensively, they rely heavily on their big guy to make plays. The Cardinals no doubt understand how to get around large players, and know how to take on tough defenses. Their confidence and skill on both ends of the court is what leads them to winning championships, and their attitude hasn’t changed.

“Right now we’re just trying to get better. We’re trying to pick some key points on whoever we play at this point, but also we’re just really worried about us right now. Just making sure whatever defense we see that we execute at play at a high level.” said Cook.

AUGUSTA 9 19 15 10 53

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK 35 23 29 21 108

Augusta (53) LJ Conner 9, C. Conner 6, Hinson 15, Kelsch 7, Bach 9, Snapp 7. 3-Pt FG: 11 (Hinson 3, Bach 3, C. Conner 2, LJ Conner, Kelsch, Snapp) FT: 2-2. Fouls 7. Fouled out: none.

George Rogers Clark (108) Hampton 10, Craig 8, Morton 28, Parrish 25, Edwards 18, Gaines 2, Berry 2, Maxwell 10, Gay 2, Guerrant 3. 3-Pt FG: 14 (Parrish 5, Morton 3, Hampton 2, Craig 2, Maxwell, Guerrant) FT: 8-9. Fouls 2. Fouled out: none.