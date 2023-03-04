With the basketball season winding down, we’re going to lead off with a few thoughts about baseball before delving into the world of hoops.

Spring Training is underway in Arizona and Florida, and MLB players are adapting to several rules changes in the exhibition games.

Early returns on the new pitch clock are mixed, but most observers are in favor of it, especially if the time of games can be significantly reduced. Getting average game times under three hours is the goal of the clock, and that’s not a bad idea in theory.

I realize that baseball purists, traditionalists and some old guys such as myself are less than thrilled when MLB implements changes to the game.

After all, some argue, what’s the rush?

But after seeing the timer in action during early spring games, the pace of the game is quicker, and that’s not a bad thing.

Here’s how the pitch clock will work:

Players will have 30 seconds to resume play between batters. Between pitches, pitchers have 15 seconds to complete a delivery with nobody on base and 20 seconds if there is a baserunner. If a pitcher fails to begin his delivery in the allotted time, umpires are instructed to call an automatic ball.

Another stipulation for pitchers is that they can only attempt a pickoff of a baserunner two times. If they throw over a third time, the runner will be granted an extra base. That fortunately eliminates the excessive tosses to first base.

On the other hand, hitters can’t be wasting time either. The rule states they must be ready in the batter’s box with eight seconds remaining on the clock and they’re limited to one timeout per plate appearance. Like pitchers, hitters can also be penalized if they’re not in the box on time, resulting in a called strike.

The rule has caused some confusion in early games, which is to be expected, but most observers feel that big league hitters and pitchers will adjust and the quicker pace of play will be welcomed by fans and players.

I seriously doubt anyone will miss hitters stepping out of the batter’s box on every pitch to adjust their batting gloves, helmet, or whatever. One of the most notorious time wasters of all time was former Cleveland first baseman Mike Hargrove, who was nicknamed the “Human Rain Delay” for constantly stepping out of the box.

The rule will also keep pitchers from walking around the mound and taking as much time as they desire to throw a pitch. One pitcher who immediately comes to mind is St. Louis reliever Giovanny Gallegos, who has been known to take his sweet old time between pitches.

Fielders will approve of the pitch timer as well; they would much prefer playing behind a quick worker on the mound, a la former Reds lefthanders Tom Browning and Wade Miley. The faster pace keeps them on their toes and in the game.

The same goes for fans.

Another new regulation is increasing the size of the bases from 15 to 18 inches. The reasoning is to reduce injuries, along with the hope of seeing more stolen bases, but that remains to be seen.

The third new rule this season is banning the shift, a rule that will be welcomed by a lot of hitters, and should result in more offense. Lefthanded hitters like Joey Votto wish the shift would have never been used, since it took away many a base hit.

Personally, I’m glad to see the shift go away as well.

Although it isn’t a rule being enacted this season, there’s another relatively new rule that I’m not a proponent of.

That would be the so-called ghost runner being placed at second base if a game goes extra innings. The rule was adopted during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and has been a part of baseball ever since.

My preference would be to place a runner at second base in either the 11th or 12th inning, if the game is still tied after 10.

*****

UK STILL UP AND DOWN—It’s difficult to think of this season’s Kentucky team as anything but snakebit.

Just when you feel like the Cats are finally getting things together and making a move to a higher seed in the NCAA tournament, injuries to key players and another horrid shooting night halt the progress.

A perfect example was the loss on Senior Night to Vanderbilt, when freshman point guard Cason Wallace left the game early in the second half due to a lower-leg injury. That wasn’t the only reason for the defeat and you have to give Vandy credit, but it sure didn’t help matters.

Kentucky’s depth has been affected all season long due to injuries and if the Wildcats have to head into Arkansas, the SEC tournament and the Big Dance without a proven point guard, they will have trouble advancing. Add the injury factor to the inconsistency shown by this group, and it’s hard to see them going deep into the tournament.

Bracketology prognostications are constantly in flux, with Kentucky being out of the tournament to an 11 seed to a 6, 7, 8, or 9 seed in the past several weeks.

Wherever they wind up, it will not be an easy path to move on.

*****

COLLEGE HOOPS QUICK HITTERS—

*Have watched a ton of college basketball over the last several months, and the same conclusion is reached time and time again.

*March Madness is going to be absolutely bonkers; good luck if you’re betting on tournament games.

*It’s conference tournament time, with many of the mid-major leagues in tourney action, to be followed next week by the larger conferences.

*Teams to keep an eye on in the area include Morehead State and Northern Kentucky, who are looking to win the Ohio Valley Conference

and Horizon League tourneys, respectively, and earn an automatic bid to the Big Dance.

*The Eagles will play on Saturday at 8 p.m. on ESPN2 in the OVC title tilt if they win their semifinal game.

*NKU will advance to Tuesday’s Horizon championship game at 7 p.m. on either ESPN or ESPN2 with a semifinal victory.

*Last weekend featured several thrilling, buzzer-beating finishes across the nation, a mere prelude to what we can expect during the conference and NCAA tournaments.

*The most remarkable comeback in recent memory occurred in Iowa City, where Iowa erased a 13-point deficit (91-78) in the final 1:34 to tie a shocked Michigan State. The Hawkeyes prevailed in overtime 112-106.

*In its next game, Iowa continued their momentum with a 90-68 blowout victory at Indiana.

*Sister Jean, the 103-year-old men’s basketball chaplain at Loyola-Chicago, when asked who her pick is to win the NCAA tournament this season, replied, “Right now, I think Kentucky will.”

*It will soon be college basketball coaching carousel time, and the hot early rumor has former UK and Louisville coach Rick Pitino on the move again. Speculation is that the current Iona coach may have interest from St. John’s, Georgetown and Mississippi.

*****

MARK TWAIN QUOTE OF THE WEEK—“Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.”

*****

SPORTS QUOTE OF THE WEEK—“I think about baseball when I wake up in the morning. I think about it all day and I dream about it at night. The only time I don’t think about it is when I’m playing it.”—Baseball Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski.