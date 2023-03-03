The 10th region boys basketball tournament had an explosive opening night Wednesday evening.

The first game of the night was a contest between 39th district champs, the Mason County Royals, and 38th district runners up, the Nicholas County Blue Jackets. With Mason County dominating the 10th region and beyond all season long, the Blue Jackets knew they were going to be in for a challenge when they hit the court Wednesday night.

Nicholas County played tough and hung in the game strong early on in the first quarter, but Mason County’s strength on both ends of the court quickly overwhelmed the Blue Jackets, and caused them to fall behind fast in the first half. Ending the first quarter down 14, with mason county leading 30-16, Nicholas County did everything they could to pull the game back close, but with the Royals offense on fire, and the defense giving them no time to breathe, there was nothing the Blue Jackets could do to come back from their point deficit at this point in the game.

With a running clock before half time, Mason County’s confidence and sheer talent on the court ensured their victory over Nicholas County. The Royals led 59-28 at the end of the first half, and continued their offensive excellence throughout the remainder of the game.

“Just the way we were unselfish, had twenty-four assists, knocking down sixteen threes, our kids are just shooting the basketball with confidence, they’re taking good open shots. We’re gonna have to knock down a few more of those to win the region title.” said Royals head coach, Brian Kirk.

The Royals shooting game Wednesday night was excellent to say the least. Led by junior Braylon Hamilton, who scored 30 points for the Royals, all of which being three point shots, the Royals quickly ran up the score against the Blue Jackets. Making ten 3-point field goals in a single game is an impressive feat to say the least, especially in a tournament game. Hamilton was backed up on the offensive end by seniors Terrell Henry and Riley Mastin, who put up 28 more points combined for Mason County.

“Just a special shooting performance by a great kid who’s put in a lot of time and a lot of work. Give credit to his teammates for finding him in transition, whether it was passing him the ball ahead, setting him a screen, whatever it is, finding him and knowing that he had the hot hand. His teammates did a great job of getting him the ball back.” said Kirk.

Coach Kirk was pleased with his teams performance Wednesday night, but understands that there needs to be some improvement on the defensive end if they want to advance to the championship and with the title.

With the Royals facing off against the Campbell County Camels in the semifinal round of the tournament, Mason County needs to be perfect on both ends of the court. The Camels and the Royals have faced off once before this season, with the Royals sneaking out a win, coming out on top 77-73. Campbell County is an excellent team, and its going to be pulling out all the stops to bring down the Royals Monday evening.

“I think there’s definitely some improvements at the defensive end that we’re gonna have to do better come Monday night. we’re gonna have to defend better, and that’s where a lot of our offense starts is at the defensive end. We got off to a little bit of a slow start, give credit to Nicholas County, John Michael Wright, he had his team prepared, they came out and hit some big shots early, and kept it close their in the first quarter, but we were able to pull ahead and build a comfortable lead there in the second quarter.” said coach Kirk.

Nicholas County fought a tough game, and continued fighting all throughout the rest of the game. Despite a running clock and Mason County’s unsurpassable lead, the Blue Jackets wanted to show everyone that they aren’t a team you should sleep on.

They got out past the Royals defense multiple times in the second half, and continued to drain buckets despite the Royals best efforts to keep them from the goal line. While they were too far behind to get back on top of Mason County, They were not about to just give up. It isn’t in their nature.

The game ended with the Royals up by 51 points, winning 107-56.

The Royals go on to the semifinals Monday evening at the Fieldhouse taking on Campbell County, and are going to be working on a good game plan to meet the Camels with come game time next week.

NICHOLAS CO. 16 12 12 16 56

MASON CO. 30 29 27 21 107

Nicholas Co. (56) Morris 6, Hatton 2, Koeder 4, Banks 5, Owens 2, Hatton 8, Clark 22, Jones 1, Watkins 4, Smith 2. 3-Pt FG: 3 (Clark 2, Banks) FT: 1-4. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: none.

Mason Co. (107) Henry 13, Bierley 8, Walton 5, Hamilton 30, Mastin 15, McClanahan 9, Horch 6, Routt 2, Butler 2, Feldhaus 2, Moran 5, Mcclain 7, Adams 3. 3-Pt FG: 16 (Hamilton 10, McClanahan 2, Mastin, Walton, Moran, Adams) FT: 7-9. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: none.