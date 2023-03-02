The second game of night two of the 10th region girls basketball tournament had fans on the edge of their seats for the entirety of the game.

A match up between 39th district champs the Bracken County Lady Bears, and 37th district runners up the Scott Lady Eagles, was a nail biting, exciting game from start to finish. The Lady Bears came out of the gate strong pulling ahead of Scott by 10, leading 19-9 heading into the second quarter.

The Lady Eagles quickly came back strong in the second, outscoring the Lady Bears by seven, scoring 18 points over Bracken County’s 11. Scott was down three going into the second half, with Bracken County leading 30-27. Returning from half time, the Lady Eagles were determined to get out ahead of Bracken County, and quickly bested the Lady Bears offense, holding them to six points in the third quarter.

“I told them this could be your last game. And once i said that, it was just a different mindset in the locker room at half time.” said Lady Eagles head coach Eric Pouncy Jr.

The Lady Eagles dominated the second half, scoring 32 points over Bracken’s 16. Scott’s defense had the Lady Bears on their heels for much of the second half, and prevented them for making consistent shots. With the pressure on, The Lady Bears did everything they could to get back out ahead of Scott, and were able to regain the lead early in the fourth quarter, but Scott’s tenacity on both ends of the court had Bracken County playing too fast, and gave up multiple turnovers and foul shots near the end of the game.

Bracken County’s offensive end really began to struggle when Scott’s defense turned up the intensity. With Scott out scoring the Lady Bears 50-27 in the last three quarters. With the Lady Bears unable to maintain possession of the ball, the Lady Eagles were able to easily pull ahead of Bracken County, and run up the score, ending the game up 13, winning 59-46.

“That’s our season. We get a lead and we just can’t take care of it. I’m proud of the girls, proud of the way they played. They’re a very physical team, but we just couldn’t finish.” said Lady Bears head coach Troy Archibald.

Coach Archibald believes the Lady Bears inconsistency with their layups caused the shift in the game. Scoring only 10 of their 31 attempted field goals this game, Bracken County’s offense was strained, and were unable to finish easy shots, they typically have no problem in making.

Scott, like many teams in the tenth region, are a defense centered team. When the defensive end is strong, they believe that the offensive end will fall in and the shots will come much easier. And for the most part they’re correct.

“I always tell them, our defense is gonna lead to our offense and I think that’s what it was. we handled pressure well, and in their zone, we just slowed ourselves down, it’s probably the best we’ve done in the zone all year, I would just say it was really our defense and we were able to get out and transition there, and make free throws and layups there.” said coach Pouncy.

Where Bracken County was lacking the most Tuesday night was in their experience. The Lady Bears have gone up against some of the best teams in the 1oth region and beyond this season, but with a team consisting of only two seniors, going up against a team with ten, Scott’s experience and battle tested mindset when it comes to basketball really showed through.

“We’re young, we’re sophomores, a junior starts, a junior comes off the bench, a freshman comes in and plays a lot of minutes, we don’t get a lot of points off the bench but I’m alright with that right now, we’ll get better.” said Archibald.

The Lady Eagles will face off against the George Rogers Clark Lady Cardinals Friday night at the Mason County Fieldhouse, and will have their work cut out for them. Facing back to back district champions in the regional tournament is a challenge for sure, and the Lady Cardinals reputation precedes them. Scott feels confident in their ability to remain competitive, and is going to take the time to prepare for their contest Friday night.

“We’ll watch a lot of film on Clark, but I feel if we can limit our turnovers and shoot the ball a little better, I think it might be able to keep us in the game there, but I just want us to fight the thirty two minutes, and you never know what could happen in this tournament.” said Pouncy,

SCOTT 9 18 13 19 59

BRACKEN CO. 19 11 6 10 46

Scott (59) Coleman 2, Turner 8, Ponder 11, Grant 9, Overman 11, Sanders 2, Kaia Peterson 7, Wilson 3, Ko. Peterson 2, Kayla Peterson 4. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Ponder 3, Grant) FT: 15-21. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.

Bracken Co. (46) Archibald 14, Riley 6, Johnson 17, Sharp 4, Bauer 3, Brooks 2. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Johnson 3, Archibald 2) FT: 11-17. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: Bauer.