Following the Lady ‘Stangs, Lady Saints match up, the 10th region girls basketball tournament continued Monday night with a competition with 40th district runners up, the Montgomery County Lady Indians taking on 38th district champions, the Pendleton County Lady Cats.

Monday nights game against the Lady Indians had Pendleton County on their heels for much of the game. Both teams played very well, and the contests close score reflected that. Both the Lady Cats and Lady Indians knew how to find the basket Monday night, but neither teams defense wanted to allow the score to get out of hand. With the largest lead of the game being a nine point lead, with Montgomery County up 38-29, the two teams contest was nail-biter for all fans in attendance.

“We really struggled and I thought we settled for some perimeter shots early that there were probably some driving opportunities that we could’ve taken advantage of and, the second half I thought we did a better job of getting downhill and getting to the basket, and really kinda setting up those shots that we were able to knock down later in the game.” said Montgomery County head coach Dustin High.

Montgomery County pulled ahead of the Lady Cats 21 – 15 in the second quarter, after a tie game at the end of the first. The Lady Cats fought hard after the half, and pulled the score up to tie quickly in the third quarter.

The teams traded shots back and forth quite often, and the point deficit remained the same for a majority of the second half. late in the fourth quarter, the Lady Cats pulled out ahead of the Lady Indians by one point, but their lead didn’t last long. The Lady Indians were given multiple shots at the free throw line, and made consistent threes throughout the second half.

The game ended with Montgomery County up seven, to win 60 – 53.

“These girls have worked really hard all season defensively, and I really thought that the difference down the stretch, was again, we kept attacking the basket, and holding them to one shot for most of their possessions on the defensive end.” said High.

According to High, Monday nights game against Pendleton county was a “mixed bag” when it came to the Lady Indians performance.

“I’d say it depends on the quarter. There were stretched where i thought we did a really good job attacking the basket, there were stretches where I thought our defense really was the defense, and there were stretches where just being able to sustain a possession for forty five seconds and not have a turnover or not take a bad shot down the stretch, I thought the shots we took down the stretch were good looks whether they went in or not, and those are really important in the post season.” said High.

Neither team pulled too far ahead of the other, even though Montgomery County ended up with the win, Monday nights contest had multiple opportunities to go either way.

The Pendleton County Lady Cats fought a tough battle, played really hard offensively, and were able to make consistent shots, despite Montgomery County’s ruthless defensive end. They were only heavily outclassed on the offensive end in the second quarter, where they got down by six. The Lady Indians only out scored the Lady Cats in one other quarter, the third, where they went 22 for Pendleton’s 21.

Pendleton’s most reliable shooter Monday night, senior Seniah Thomas, put up 19 of the Lady Cats 53 total points, but fouled out of the game late in the second half. The Lady Cats second best shooter of the night, Cara Stewart put up 14 points for Pendleton County, but was met with the same fate as Thomas, fouling out of the game nearing the end of the fourth quarter.

With both of Pendleton County’s best players on the offensive end out of the game, and multiple fouls shots given to the Lady Indians, it wasn’t long before their lead was cemented over the Lady Cats, and the game was over.

Montgomery County takes on the Bishop Brossart Lady ‘Stangs Friday night at the Mason County Fieldhouse, and is in for yet another tough match up. Brossart is another team, much like the Lady Indians, that prides themselves on their defense. with two defense heavy teams going up against one another, it is bound to be a war of attrition come Friday evening.

“Brossart’s got a great team, and they got a great coach with coach Brown that’s been here many times. They’re extremely disciplined, and they hang their hat on defense. and it’s gonna be a game where we’re gonna have to show some maturity and some patience, and really work for what we want, more so than what they’re willing to give us.” said High.

MONTGOMERY CO. 8 13 22 17 60

PENDLETON CO. 8 7 21 17 53

Montgomery Co. (60) Routt 1, Dillion 17, Oney 12, Purvis 7, Barrier 17, Warner 1, Harris 5. 3-Pt FG: 5 (Dillion 2, Oney, Purvis, Barrier) FT: 13-24. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: none.

Pendleton Co. (53) L. Ashcraft 10, S. Ashcraft 9, Thomas 19, Jodrey 1, Stewart 14. 3-Pt FG: 4 (Thomas 3, L. Ashcraft) FT: 9-21. Fouls 22. Fouled out: Thomas, Stewart.