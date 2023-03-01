The 10th region girls basketball tournament tipped off with style Monday night.

With both teams in Monday nights first game sporting the green and black, the Saint Pat Lady Saints and Bishop Brossart Lady ‘Stangs were ripping down the court to determine who was going to come out on top, and advance to the next round.

The two teams had faced off once before this season, at the 10th region all “A” classic, with Brossart coming out on top 69-52. St. Pat has spent a lot of time in the gym, practicing and improving on the road since their first match up with the Lady ‘Stangs, in an effort to hopefully win out against the opposition, and advance further into the post season.

It looked like St. Pat was going to pull it off early on in the game, heading into the second quarter tied with Brossart, 11-11, but the Lady ‘Stangs were quickly able to pull away in the second quarter, leading 26-20 at the half.

“I knew it would be difficult, St. Pat is probably a team that has improved as much as anybody in the region. I mean we played them back in January but they were much better, we saw that on tape, we saw that tonight. They’re a senior led team like we are and they weren’t gonna go easy, they were gonna give it their best shot.” said Bishop Brossart head coach, Steve Brown.

Brossart’s defense was ultimately what killed the Lady Saint’s Monday night, holding them to single digits in the second and fourth quarters. The Lady Saints know how to score, their accuracy at the goal line equal to any of their 39th district rivals. With Brossart’s defense putting on the pressure, the Lady Saints were unable to make shots like they wanted, and quickly got behind.

“Defense is our moniker, that’s what we hang our hat on. That’s something we believe you can do night in and night out, there’s gonna be nights where the shots aren’t falling, but you’ve gotta be able to play defense.” said Brown.

St. Pat’s Izzy Riggs was a vital part of the Lady Saints offensive end, scoring 16 of the teams 42 total points, but quickly got into foul trouble and had to sit out a majority of the second half, to avoid fouling out and being ejected from the game.

“I think part of it, when Riggs got in foul trouble, i think we had maybe a little bit longer bench maybe one or two more kids that we could go to, and I think that helped us, and the fact that we played such a brutal schedule the last month of February, we played Ryle, Highlands and Conner and all the ninth region powerhouses, our kids were used to being in difficult situations and I think that kinda helped us tonight.” said Brown.

St. Pat was not about to roll over and let the Lady ‘Stangs run away with the win, however. Even without their shooting ability, or their defensive strength, the Lady Saints have something a lot of teams wish they had. They have tenacity. Every game the Lady Saints play, they don’t stop fighting until the buzzer sounds, and that reigned true on Monday.

The Lady Saints were able to make a comeback and pull the game close quickly in the second half, causing Brossart to take a time out. As they headed to the sidelines they were met with high fives and congratulations from head coach Andy Arn, and their assistant coaching staff. They knew if they could hold on like this, they had a chance at pulling out a win. As the third quarter ticked down however, the Lady ‘Stangs defense caused multiple turnovers, and kept the Lady Saints from sinking baskets, and pulled back well ahead of St. Pat.

Eventually, St. Pat’s star shooter Izzy Riggs got her fifth foul, and was ejected from the game, cementing Brossart’s victory over the Lady Saints.

Foul shots and turnovers late in the game allowed Brossart to lengthen their lead, and continue to pull ahead of St. Pat, and with their defense holding St. Pat’s offense off so effectively, there was just no way for the Lady Saints to make up their deficit. Down 20 late in the fourth, St. Pat knew they couldn’t pull it out, but still never stopped fighting. Scoring one more goal over Brossart before the end of the game, the Lady Saints lost 63 – 42.

Bishop Brossart will take on the Montgomery County Lady Indians on Friday in the semifinal round of the 10th region tournament.

“Tomorrow we’re gonna go rest, then we’re gonna practice Wednesday and Thursday and get ready for another really difficult game.” said Brown.

ST. PAT 11 9 14 8 42

BISHOP BROSSART 11 15 15 22 63

St. Pat (42) McKay 9, Roush 9, Riggs 16, Gallenstein 5, Klee 3. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (McKay, Riggs, Gallenstein) FT: 15-20. Fouls: 21. Fouled out: Riggs.

Bishop Brossart (63) Rowe 11, Meyers 12, M. Kramer, Planeaux 15, Hummel 1, Bertsch 8. 3-Pt FG: 3 (Rowe 2, Meyers) FT: 16-26. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.