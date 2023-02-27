The 10th region boys and girls baasketball tournament kicks off tonight at the Mason County Fieldhouse.

Like years past, all eight of the best teams in the region will face off for a chance to take home the regional title. Starting tonight, the girls tournament will tip off at 6 p.m., with the Bishop Brossart Lady ‘Stangs taking on the Saint Patrick Lady Saints.

The Lady ‘Stangs and Lady Saints have faced off once before this season, at the 10th Region All “A: Classic, with Bishop Brossart coming out on top 69 – 52. After Losing out to the Bracken County Lady Bears in the 39th district tournament, the Lady Saints are going to be hitting the court demanding a win. The Lady ‘Stangs won their district, squeezing out a win against the Campbell County Lady Camels, 43 – 41.

The Second game of the night will be a contest between the Pendleton County LadyCats and the Montgomery County Lady Indians. This will be the teams first match up of the season, with Montgomery County coming in at second in the region, outranking Pendleton County’s 5th place ranking by 3.

Montgomery County is without a doubt a fantastic team, and having lost their district championship to George Rogers Clark, they are definitely going to be playing with a chip on thier shoulder.

Tuesday nights games will conist of a 6 p.m. contest between the George Rogers Clark Lady Cardinals, and the Nicholas County Lady Blue Jackets, followed by a match up between the Bracken County Lady Bears, and the Scott Lady Eagles at 7:45.

All of tonight and tomorrow nights games will determine the Friday Nights matchup for the semifinals, which will decide who gets to participate in the championship round this Saturday at 7 p.m.

The first round of the boys tournament will be Wednesday evening, with the Mason County Royals taking on the Nicholas County Blue Jackets at 6 p.m., followed by the Campbell County Camels taking on the Paris Greyhounds at 7:45.

The Boys Tournament will continue into Thursday night, with the George Rogers Clark Cardinals taking on the Augusta Panthers at 6, with the Harrison County Thouroughbreds taking on the Scott Eagles at 7:45 p.m.

The quarterfinals results will determine who gets to participate in the semifinal round on Monday, March 6. The Boys championship round will be next tuesday, March 7, at 7 p.m.

All teams participating are hungry for the chance to take home the title, and are going to be playing as hard as they can to keep their opponents on their heels. The next week and a half is without a doubt going to be a fantastic time for basketball fans, with exciting games, great teams, and the title on the line.

Each team in the 10th region has been playing all year long for a shot at winning this tournament, and only eight boys and eight girls teams have been given the chance, and only one will come out on top. Will the Cardinals continue their streak at the regional tournament, will the Royals dethrone George Rogers Clark, or will it be an upset? You can’t know until they play the game, and they are all going to be playing at the top of their game.

Winners of the tournament will move on to compete at the state tournament, at Rupp Arena later in March.