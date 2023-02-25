Bracken Coulty junior Ella Johnson heads toward the goal to line up for a shot against the Lady Saints on Feb. 23, 2023.

The Bracken County Lady Bears beat out the St. Pat Lady Saints to bring home the 2023 39th district title.

In a close fought game between the two teams, the Lady Bears were able to come out on top and bring home the win against the Lady Saints. Bracken County pulled ahead early on in the game scoring 13 points in the first quarter, against St. Pat’s 6. The Lady Bears would remain in the lead for the rest of the first half, despite St. Pats efforts to pull ahead.

“I didn’t know if we was gonna be able to pull it out, St. Pat came to play tonight. It was a good game, hopefully the fans liked what they saw, fortunate for us we was able to come out with the win. Really excited for my three seniors, they hadn’t won the district, 2014 was the last time. This is something they’ll remember for the rest of their life hopefully.” said Bracken County head coach Troy Archibald.

Although the Lady Bears were in charge of the first half, the Lady Saints turned it around on them after half time. St. Pat’s defense held Bracken County to 7 in the third quarter, and the Lady Saints were able to come back in the fourth, tie the game, and pull ahead by one nearing the end of the game.

St. Pat’s Izzy Riggs and Caroline McKay were not about to let their team go down without a fight, and were shooting with expert accuracy at the goal line. Riggs scored 21 of the teams 36 points by the end of the game, and was vital in the Lady Saints comeback in the second half.

“We knew we had to hold Caroline McKay back, and then Izzy Riggs stepped up, they’re a solid team, they got some good players, and we were able to hold McKay to below ten, and I think that was the key to this game.” said Archibald.

Despite their best efforts to bring the game back into their favor, the Lady Saints fell behind as the fourth quarter ticked away, with the Lady Bears scoring another goal to pull ahead, and St. Pat’s aggressiveness causing them to foul, and give up free throws to Bracken County.

Coach Archibald said Monday night that “free throws win games, defense wins championships.”, And that proved true at Thursday nights game.

While the free throws near the end of the game allowed the Lady Bears to pull further ahead and solidify their lead over the Lady Saints, their defense was crucial in holding their opponents back and keeping them from getting into a position to win.

“The offense was okay, I thought we could’ve done a lot better. We started settling for the three a little bit too much instead of working it inside. Getting inside then kick it out, but in the end it paid off, we came out with the win and right now that’s all that matters, I’m just really excited for my girls.” said Archibald.

Bracken County’s offensive end shot 4 of 14 total 3-point goals Thursday night, and 7 of 25 2-point goals. Their shooting from the goal line wasn’t spectacular, but their consistency with free throws, and ability to keep the opposition from scoring is what solidified Bracken County’s victory.

Despite the disappointing loss, this isn’t the end for the Lady Saints.

Both teams now gear up to compete in the regional tournament next week, taking place at the Mason County Fieldhouse. The girls regional tournament tips off next Monday, February 27.

Bracken County will continue to play aggressively and use their defensive end to control their opponents scoring.

“We’re gonna see who we play, and then start scouting them. Then we’re just gonna get back in the gym, work our defense, work our free throws, and work on executing offense.” said Archibald.

“Congratulations, couldn’t be more proud of them, I wouldn’t trade them for nothing in the world.”

ST. PATRICK 6 12 6 12 36

BRACKEN CO. 13 9 7 11 40

St. Patrick (36) McKay 7, Riggs 21, Gallenstein 2, Klee 6. 3-Pt FG: 3 (Riggs 2, McKay) FT: 9-16. Fouls 18. Fouled out: none.

Bracken Co. (40) Archibald 12, Reynolds 1, Johnson 15, Sharp 10, Bauer 2. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Archibald 2, Johnson 2) FT: 14-22. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.