The Mason County Royals have won the 39th district championship for the eighth year in a row.

The Royals faced off against the Augusta Panthers for the title, a team they had beaten once prior to the championship round back in the regular season. Augusta was hopeful for a close game, heading into the match up confident that they had a game plan that could keep Mason County on their heels. The Royals had other plans however. Pulling ahead 20-6 in the first quarter, the Royals stayed on top of the Panthers throughout the entirety of the game.

“I thought Braylon Hamilton got us started there, early in the first quarter. He made a couple quick moves, got into the paint, collapsed the defense, found the shooters, found the guys around the rim to build us a comfortable lead there, and we just got out, and ran our lanes. Our guards did a great job of advancing the ball with a pass in order for us to score in transition. Sometimes when you see one shot go in you always believe the second one’s gonna go too.” said Royals head coach Brian Kirk.

The Royals gave up hardly any shots to Augusta in the first half, with the Panthers only scoring 19 points in the first two quarters.

Mason County has prided themselves on their defense all season long. With 43 defensive stops and a 73.3 defensive rebounding percentage Thursday night, they haven’t let it slip yet. Their defense is an integral part in the way the Royals play the game of basketball. They put the pressure hard on their opponents offensive end, and use their own shooters to sail ahead of the opposition.

“That’s been our point of emphasis all year. If we want to continue to advance in post season, you’ve gotta have solid defensive performances. Our ball screen defense I feel like has been very good the past two games, something we’ve worked on the past few weeks. It was a big point of emphasis for us, and was well executed here tonight.” said Kirk.

Mason County was on fire Thursday night. they gave up hardly any turnovers, and kept Augusta fighting to catch up to their impressive lead. with the Royals up 44-19 at the half, it was all the Panthers could do to catch up to Mason County’s strong offensive end.

“Near perfection game for our guys, just coming out and doing what they need to do. It’s just moving the ball, being unselfish, finding the open guys and just shooting the ball with confidence. Terrell, he had a double-double at half time. I think he had 17-10 there at the half, and we were able to build a comfortable lead there in the third and get some of our rotation guys in, and when they came in, our lead continued to improve.” said Kirk.

The Royals had an outstanding game overall, and an even better second half. With the fan section cheering on their younger players, the crowd got Mason County even more pumped up for victory than they already were. They stayed on top of the Panthers offense despite their starters sitting out the last few minutes of the game.

Augusta gave it a great effort, and emotions rang high as the game came to a close. They did everything they could to come out on top, but just couldn’t surpass the Royals strength on both ends of the court. They are no doubt going to be playing hard every step of the way in the regional tournament next week, and will hit the courts hard next season for a chance to come out on top in 2024.

“I think we’ve got six guys that can lead us in scoring night in and night out. Obviously we’ve got our main two, with Terrell and Riley at the offensive end, but when we’re shooting the ball well, when KG’s doing what he needs to do, and when Braylon’s shooting well, Carter’s shooting well, and Phillip’s doing his thing, rebounding and finishing shots around the rim, I think it’s really hard to just key on one or two guys. Any night we’ve got multiple guys that can step up and lead us.” said Kirk.

The 39th district champs and runner ups will both move on to the regional tournament, taking place at the Mason County Fieldhouse next week. The first round of the boys regional tournament will be next Wednesday, March 1. The Royals plan to continue their dominance well into the region, in an effort to stay on top and check off another box on their list.

“Stay locked in. This is a check of the box, something we set out to do. We wanted to win our section, the 2A section, we wanted to win the state 2A, we checked off both those boxes, we wanted to win the district, but our ultimate goal is to cap this thing off for our seniors with a 10th region title.” said Kirk. “Continue to stay together, continue doing the things you’ve done to get us where we’re at, stay locked in, come in and prepare, put a game plan together and just most importantly, go execute.” said Kirk to his team.

AUGUSTA 6 13 19 8 46

MASON CO. 20 24 26 17 87

Augusta (46) LJ Conner 17, C. Conner 1, Hinson 10, Kelsch 3, Back 12, Appleman 3. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Back 2, Conner, Appleman) FT: 8-16. Fouls 8. Fouled out: none.

Mason Co. (87) Henry 19, Bierley 9, Walton 4, Hamilton 15, Matin 14, McClanahan 5, Owens 8, Routt 5, Butler 2, Feldhaus 2, Mcclain 2, Gibbs 2. 3-Pt. FG: 10 (Hamilton 4, Mastin 2, Owens 2, McClanahan, Routt) FT: 7-10. Fouls 15. Fouled out: none.