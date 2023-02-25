At times, both jobs can be pressure-packed.

Being either a coach or an official has also been described as being a somewhat thankless position as well.

No matter what you do, you will never please everybody, and you are certain to tick off more than a few folks.

Which job is tougher?

I would argue the nod would go to coaches, hands down.

Coaches have to spend much more time doing their jobs than officials do, simply because they have multiple off the court issues to deal with, and at the high school level anyway, for not a lot of compensation.

Coaching can also be a very rewarding profession. It’s a fantastic feeling when you see someone you motivated realize their potential, perform to the best of their ability, and be a true team player.

As the great majority of parents would tell you, raising children during their teen years can be a monumental task. Multiply that by dealing with a mix of personalities when coaching a large group of teens.

It isn’t just the kids, of course.

Parental interference has become increasingly difficult for many coaches to handle in recent years, resulting in a number of excellent coaches getting out of the business.

Officials have plenty to deal with during a game, but coaches work their hardest during games as well. The majority of coaches will tell you that the games are a lot more fun than all of the off the court concerns.

On the other hand, officials have the game they’re calling to worry about, and then they can go home. They have to hear insults and sometimes foul language from spectators, but they realize that’s just part of the job.

Some referees are better than others about ignoring the fans, which is what they should do. The same could be said for coaches, but they’re too busy to pay attention to fans.

Just think about this for a moment though.

How many of you reading this have to do your job with hundreds and at times, thousands of people watching and critiquing everything you do?

Officials also have backup during most games, with either police, and/or sheriff’s department personnel present at the biggest games, such as the district and region tournaments.

Law enforcement was a necessity Tuesday evening at the 12th District tournament in Brownsville, Ky.

A brawl broke out during the game between visiting Grayson County and Edmonson County, with several fans of both schools being ejected. Luckily for the officials, there was quick action from law enforcement, who led the offenders out of a packed gymnasium.

This isn’t anything new; we have seen numerous examples of fan misbehavior occurring all over the country, sometimes resulting in punches being thrown and landed on coaches and officials.

This is merely one reason there is currently a shortage of officials in virtually every sport in Kentucky and around the country.

It takes a special kind of person to have the desire to be an official nowadays; the same could be said for being a coach.

*****

THE ROAD TO RUPP—With the district tournaments in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look ahead to region play in Kentucky.

The fields are set, but we won’t know the matchups until later today, when the draws are conducted.

With that in mind, let’s take a quick look at the participants in both the girls and boys events in the 10th Region.

*****

GRC FAVORED IN 10TH GIRLS TOURNEY—The George Rogers Clark Lady Cardinals are on a mission to make a return trip to Rupp Arena. The 40th District champions (23-7 overall and 9-0 in region play) breezed past 20-12 Montgomery County in the district final 59-36, and the Lady Cardinals are once again the team to beat.

Bishop Brossart, the 37th District champions and 10th Region All “A” titlists, enter region play with a 21-11 record after getting past 14-15 Scott in the district final 43-41 in overtime.

Pendleton County, a senior-laden team and the champions of the 38th District, achieved a school record in wins. The 21-7 LadyCats advance to the region tourney after defeating 15-15 Nicholas County 67-48.

In the 39th District final, Bracken County (19-13) held off St. Patrick 40-34 to earn their first trip to the region in nine years. The Lady Saints enter region play with a 16-15 record.

The 10th Region champion will play the winner of the 12th Region in the opening round of the Sweet 16 in Rupp Arena on

Wednesday, March 8. The top teams in the 12th include Danville and Pulaski County.

*****

GRC, MASON TOPS IN 10TH—The boys 10th Region tournament looks to be a dogfight among the four district champions.

The top two teams during the entire season have been defending state champion George Rogers Clark and Mason County, and that would be one exciting championship game.

GRC, the 40th District champs, routed 17-13 Paris in the title game 84-44 to improve to 24-5.

The Royals lifted their record to 27-5 with an 87-46 win over Augusta, who will enter region play with an 18-13 record.

Campbell County, always a tough out at tournament time, defeated Scott 50-44 to win another 37th District title. The Camels improved to 21-11, and the Eagles dropped to 14-18.

The 38th District championship game was played Friday evening, after the deadline for this column.

The prohibitive favorite going into that Harrison County-Nicholas County matchup is the 25-6 Thorobreds, who defeated the 11-20 Bluejackets handily on two occasions during the regular season.

The winner of the 10th Region will take on the 13th Region champion on Thursday, March 16. Last year’s 13th champion, North Laurel, led by Kentucky signee Reed Sheppard, is among the favorites in the 13th, along with Harlan County, Harlan and Corbin.

*****

WILDCATS FACING OLD NEMESIS—Auburn coach Bruce Pearl brings his Tigers into Rupp Arena this afternoon starving for a big road win.

Kentucky will be looking for their 20th win of the season, and with their recent surge, look to be a certainty to earn a bid to the Big Dance. On the other hand, the 19-9 Tigers may need a win to keep their hopes alive.

Pearl will be looking to even his record against UK during his Auburn tenure, coming in with a 6-7 mark against the Cats.

The former Tennessee coach has one fond memory of playing in Rupp, when the Chris Lofton-led Volunteers defeated Kentucky 75-67 on Feb. 7, 2006. That was the first time Pearl coached against UK, and Lofton absolutely lit it up, scoring 31 points, including 7-for-10 from 3-point range.

(Yours truly remembers that game well, since I was courtside covering it for the Ledger Independent.)

Kentucky needs to keep the positive momentum going, and should have the edge playing at home, but you can never count out Pearl and the Tigers.

Recent bracketology predictions have UK as an 8 or 9 seed in the tournament, barring a collapse down the final stretch.

Their opponent could be the 20-8 Duke Blue Devils, a young team that is also making a late season run.

It certainly wouldn’t surprise this guy in the least to see the NCAA make that happen.

*****

MARK TWAIN QUOTE OF THE WEEK—“It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you’re a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.”

*****

SPORTS QUOTE OF THE WEEK—“The one thing I’ve always said is let your family and close friends be the judge of who you are as a person. Don’t worry about being judged by others who don’t know you, because your family and close friends know what you’re all about, good and bad.”—Rick Pitino