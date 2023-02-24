Robertson County DPP and Associate Supervisor Aaron Massey has been inducted into the 10th region boys basketball hall of fame.

Massey, was inducted as a contributor to the hall of fame, alongside Paris’ Kelly Young Catlett, and choaches Chad Sims from Pendleton County and Scott Humphrey from George Rogers Clark.

“It’s a huge honor. A lot of great people, people I’ve looked up to, and people I remember from their time in the 10th region, so I’m very honored by the acknowledgement.” said Massey.

Massey has been involved with Robertson County basketball in some capacity, since his middle school years. Having played through school, then becoming a clock keeper for Robertson County, and eventually working his way up to assistant coach of the boys high school team.

Massey’s association with the game of basketball runs deep. His family has always had a love of the game and have been active in playing, participating and spectating the game of basketball for as long as he can remember. Massey is directly related to Warren and Marvin Cooper, two players that ruled the court for the 1939 Brooksville Polar Bears.

“I was two months old and at my first state tournament.” said Massey.

His love for the game is what has kept him coming back time and time again to the Black Devils sidelines.

After his graduation in 1993, he took over the clock for the Deming Devils, and started keeping stats and running the mic for the games. After graduating from Morehead State University with two bachelors degrees in history and in health, and then from Georgetown College with a masters in education, he started teaching at Deming two years into his career, and has remained on the Robertson County Schools staff ever since.

Massey’s first experience as a coach was with the middle school boys basketball team, in the early 2000s. After leaving that behind in 2006, he thought his time with the game of basketball was over, but when he was offered the chance to be the high school boys assistant coach in 2016. He continued to coach up until last season, ending his career in basketball for the forseeable future.

“You know, I just love it, basketball in general. It’s just the competition, the spirit of competition. Just seeing young people get out there and being competitive with one another, and then when they’re off the floor when it’s all said and done and it’s over, the friendships and bonds that you develop. Being associated with basketball all these years, I could walk into any gym in the 10th region and see at least two people that I’m friends with and have known almost all my life.” said Massey.

Massey’s career in basketball hasn’t been without it’s fair share of struggles and challenges, but he feels that that’s just part of the game, and what makes it so enjoyable. Coaching at Robertson County gives a unique perspective on the game of basketball. The players, community, and students love the game, but more often than not the team has a hard time of finding enough players to fill out the team. With such a small school going up against teams much larger and more experienced than them, they have always had it tough, but they wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I think my fondest memory, is the 2018 season. Nobody expected us to have a chance against Paris in the finals of the all “A”, and Paris was the defending all “A” state champions, and we upset them in the finals of the region, and just seeing the excitement on the boys face, the excitement of the community of Robertson County to get the experience of the first time ever going to an all “A” state tournament. I got to play in an all “A” state tournament in high school, but to me it was more worthwhile as a coach, because you got to see the kids enjoy it and see their excitement.” said Massey.

Massey is in his 25th year of employment in the education industry, and does not expect to return to the sidelines anytime soon. He feels that he has served his time and that now its time for younger people to get into the sport, and take the reigns from here on out. This year he said that he has just been enjoying going out and watching from the crowd, and “spectating some good basketball games.” He plans to retire from the Robertson County School district in 2025.