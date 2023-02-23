Night two of the 39th district tournament tipped off with a bang Tuesday night.

The St. Patrick Lady Saints faced off against the Augusta Lady Panthers in a close match up that would decide who got to move on, and who had to go home. St. Pat was confident headed into the game, they had played Augusta twice already this year, and came out on top both times. They knew how to play against the Lady Panthers, and weren’t about to give up now.

“It’s hard to beat a team three times in a season, and Willie does a fantastic job, and they’ve got good players. I know they’re trying to portray themselves as underdogs, but they’re a good team and they’re gonna be good for a long time to come.” said Lady Saints head coach Andy Arn.

Augusta was in charge throughout the first quarter, pulling ahead of St. Pat 12-9. The Lady Saints wouldn’t stay behind for long however, coming back to tie in the second quarter, heading into the half 26-26.

Augusta had the Lady Saints on their heels throughout the first half, with Reagan Tackett’s accuracy at the three point line being a huge factor for the Lady Panthers. Both Tacketts, and Megan Jones were the most lethal shooters for Augusta, the three girls making up all but 5 of the Lady Panthers’ 53 total points.

The Lady Saints were not going to let the Lady Panthers intimidate them however, with a tie game heading into the half, the returned to the court more determined than ever to prove they’re in it to win it.

St. Patrick’s defense has been one of the Lady Saints’ best assets all year long, with Tuesday nights game being no exception. They were able to hold Augusta back more than once, and got the rebounds they needed to pull ahead and score multiple times throughout the second half.

“I think at the beginning of the year we were kinda more of a full court press kinda team, and i think we’ve changed over the course of the year.” said Arn.

The Lady Saints knew that their defense was going to be a key element in the game, and used it as a focal point of their strategy against the Lady Panthers.

“We knew we had to limit what the Tacketts did, and we knew we needed to stop Jones going to the basket. And, for the most part I think we did a good job on that. We changed things up in the second half and I think we did a better on on Reagan in the second half, she didn’t make as many threes as she did in the first half, I was late on that adjustment but we made the adjustment, and that’s all that matters.” said Arn.

The Lady Saints pulled ahead in the third quarter and were able to stay on top of the Lady Panthers for the remainder of the game. Overall, the lead changed 9 times throughout the course of the game, but St. Pat kept their heads about them and came out on the other side with another victory under their belts.

“Caroline shooting the way she is, good things happen. It opens up everything for everybody else. I think we finished when we had to, I thought Lillian Klee stepped up and played a huge game today, I don’t know what the rebounding margin ended up being but it felt like we rebounded the ball very well tonight.” said Arn.

Caroline McKay led the Lady Saints in points, and was second only to Augusta’s Megan Jones for the game. McKay scored 20 points, making 6 of 11 total field goals, with 5 being 3-point goals. Jones scored 21 points this game, making 6 of 16 total field goals, and 7 of 10 total free throws.

The Lady Saints will be in for a challenge tonight, going up against Bracken County’s Lady Bears. St. Pat has faced off against Bracken County twice also this year, coming out on top once and falling behind the other. The team is going to continue to do what they do best going into the championship round, and is expecting a difficult game. Coach Arn believes his team is ready for whatever Bracken County throws at them.

“I love them. It’s as simple as that, I love them and my wish for them is that they just play for each other. And if they play for each other, the sky’s the limit.”

SAINT PATRICK 9 17 14 21 61

AUGUSTA 12 14 10 17 53

Saint Patrick (61) McKay 20, Roush 12, Riggs 11, Gallenstein 6, Klee 12. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (McKay 5, Roush) FT: 19-33. Fouls 19. Fouled out: Riggs.

Augusta (53) R. Tackett 12, Hinson 1, L. Tackett 15, Evans 2, Jones 21, Basford 2. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (R. Tackett 3, L/ Tackett 2, Jones 2) FT: 18-26. Fouls21. Fouled out: L. Tackett, Jones.