The second night of the 39th district tournament was exciting to say the least.

This time around it was Augusta taking on the St. Pat Saints. People were quick to write off the Saints, as they are younger and less experienced than their opponents, the Panthers. Working with a team of mostly 8th graders and freshman, head coach of the Saints Tony Moore was proud of his teams performance, and earned praise from Augusta head coach, and former coach of the Saints, Jason Hinson.

The Panthers took possession after the tip off, and was working their way toward the goal when St. Pat freshman Amari Myrick took off with a steal and put the first points of the game up on the board.

“Saint Pat’s improved tremendously and I think coach Moore does a great job, and you definitely saw at the beginning they came out got a big steal, got a big bucket. You know, made me scream and yell at them to wake them up.” said coach Hinson.

“I’ve been saying this all year. I’m working with young kids and I appreciate working with them because as the year went on I saw growth. I admire Garrett Tesmer for being a senior and sticking around. At first I thought things were kinda iffy, but the more we got to playing, I got enjoyment out of watching the kids play the game of basketball, and we just gotta keep grinding and keep playing.” said coach Moore.

St. Pat kept it close for a few minutes early on, but their inexperience caught up with them quickly in the first quarter.

With Augusta’s defense putting on the pressure, the Saints were unable to keep control of the ball, and gave up several turnovers early on in the game to allow the Panthers to pull ahead 33-7 heading into the second quarter. Augusta would maintain their lead throughout the rest of the game, rotating in their younger players as the game moved on.

“Defense was good, we have older kids that has played a lot of minutes they got a lot of younger kids, and I can’t give them enough credit for how much they’ve improved over the season, and I was proud of our kids, proud of our defense and proud of our rebounding. We had 20 offensive rebounds tonight, we need 20 offensive rebounds come Thursday night.” said Hinson.

The Saints hung in the game, and did not stop fighting until the buzzer sounded. Senior Garrett Tesmer was in the game for the long haul, and was pushing back against the Panther’s defense the entire time he was in the game. Late in the game, Tesmer was on the free throw line shooting two, and was able to sink the Saints only free throw of the night.

Freshman Amari Myrick was the Saints top scorer of the night, making 8 of 13 total field goals, for a total of 16 points by the end of the game.

On the Augusta side, their best shooter of the night was junior Conner Snapp. Snapp scored 22 points by the end of the game, making 9 of 19 total field goals. Snapp’s 22 points this game added to his total all time points, and brought him up past the threshold of 1000 points midway through the game Tuesday night.

Augusta took a time out just after Snapp scored his thousandth point, and he was congratulated over the microphone. Augusta and St. Pat fans cheered for Snapp, and his family was there to support him after the game.

“I’m proud of Conner, glad to get it out of the way tonight and not have to worry against Mason County. I think he’s kinda been pressed a little bit to get it, but he got it done, got it over with and now it’s on to district finals.” said Hinson.

The Panthers now move on to face the Royals in the championship game tonight. Augusta has faced off against Mason County once this season at home. The Royals took away the win that night after a hard fought game on both sides. Hinson said that they are preparing for another tough game against Mason County, and that his team will be ready when the game begins.

“We know we’re capable of putting together a good game and a good game plan to get ready for mason county, and it’s a challenge. It’s gonna be a challenge, it’s been a challenge before, but we’ll be ready and we’re excited just to be playing for a chance to cut down the nets.” said Hinson.

SAINT PATRICK 7 10 13 6 36

AUGUSTA 33 27 22 13 95

Saint Patrick (36) Brookbank 9, R. Ignacio 3, Myrick 16, Tesmer 4, A. Ignacio 4. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Brookbank, R. Ignacio, Tesmer) FT: 1-6. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: Myrick.

Augusta (95) LJ Conner 10, C. Conner 10, Potts 2, E. Johnson 3, Hinson 16, Kelsch 12, J. Johnson 6, Bach 6, Russell 3, Parrish 2, Snapp 22, Appleman 3. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (LJ Conner 2, E. Johnson, Russell, Snapp, Appleman) FT: 13-25. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: none.