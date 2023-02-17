The Lady Panthers defended the den against the Mason County Lady Royals Wednesday night.

Both teams knew Wednesday’s game was going to be a battle. Lady Royals head coach Paula Buser said Monday night after the team’s loss against Frederick Douglass,

“We’ve got to get through Fleming County first, then we can worry about the district.”

After a day to rest and prep for the game, The Lady Royals headed to Fleming County to take on the Lady Panthers, but Fleming County was ready for them. After a tight first half, Mason County up 21-17, the Lady Royals knew they were in for a fight throughout the rest of the game.

“I thought we really hung tough in the first half, their length bothered us in the zone, they did a good job of making us rush our perimeter shots and collapsing on us on the inside.” said Fleming County head coach Brad Cox.

The Lady Panthers pulled away in the third quarter, up 33-22. Eventually, Mason County was able to tie the game up and regain the lead, but Fleming soon went on another run and pulled just too far ahead for Mason County to pull out a win.

“We didn’t make shots. That contributed to that. I thought they played hard, but then again I thought we stood around a lot and didn’t attack the basket like we should have, and we didn’t knock down shots, so in games like this when they’re able control the boards and able to get it inside and the girls score pretty easily that’s tough.” said Buser.

“We just hit some shots, and we got enough stops and enough rebounds to get the job done. We’ve always talked about when the shots aren’t falling, defensive rebounding will bail you out, and I thought for the most part tonight it did.” said coach Cox.

Fleming County’s defense was really the deciding factor in Wednesday night’s game. The defense put the pressure on Mason County and made it difficult for them to make shots. Even consistent shooters like Macie Littleton and Lexi Young were having trouble putting baskets down, with Young only having 9, and Littleton 3 points by the end of the game.

“We wanted to, out zones been good to us, we extended it out a little but to kinda slow them down, and when they started to hit some perimeter shots we were able to eventually get out and match up to those shooters.” said Cox.

The Lady Panthers pulled ahead of Mason County in the fourth quarter after the Lady Royals got the game back into the three point range. After a hard fought second half, the Lady Panthers took home the game, coming out on top of Mason County 48-39.

“We kinda relaxed and hit some shots, I’m really proud of how we responded after they made the run to get it close and tie it back up. Down the stretch, we made good hard tough plays and got enough stops to win.” said Cox.

With this game behind them, both teams have now shifted their primary focus to the district tournament next week. This was the last game of the regular season for the Lady Royals, and the Lady Panthers’ last game will be Friday night at East Carter.

“We’re just gonna go back to the gym and keep doing what we’ve been doing, and get ready for Bracken County Monday night.” said coach Buser.

Mason County is going to have to be prepared for another fight come Monday night, going up against Bracken County. After ending their season on a two game losing streak, the Lady Royals are bound to be ready to play when it finally comes time to face off in the tournament.

“We just wanna keep building momentum, it’s gonna be tough Monday but we just gotta keep working towards that goal of getting to the regional tournament. We’re gonna practice both days this weekend, just do some team bonding stuff, and try to come together as a unit. This time of year that’s important.” said Cox.

The Lady Panthers will be going up against Menifee County Monday night in the district.

MASON CO. 9 12 9 9 39

FLEMING CO. 6 11 16 15 48

Mason Co. Reed 15, Burns 5, Young 9, Littleton 3, Hughes 3, Thomas 4. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Reed 5, Littleton, Hughes) FT: 4-9. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.

Fleming Co. Price 3, Argo 3, Adams 20, Jackson 9, Price 3, Watson 10. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Watson 2, Price, Adams, Price) FT: 11-19. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.