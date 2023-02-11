After noticing some of the boys’ high school basketball scores across the commonwealth this season, the argument for a shot clock seems to be a moot point. The outcry for instituting a clock has waned recently and there are several good reasons why.

First of all, the mere cost of having a shot clock in many schools is prohibitive.

Secondly, the logistics would be a major issue in having another person just to handle shot clock duties during every game.

Thirdly, there has been no shortage of games where one or both teams have hit or exceeded the century mark this year, which is rather remarkable for a 32-minute game, and further showing that there is no need for a shot clock.

Boyd County is leading the state in scoring, averaging 85 points per game, and the Lions have also hit the 100-point mark on five occasions.

Boyd County is closely followed by Lyon County, Highlands, Holy Cross, Ballard and Harlan. The next six teams include Walton-Verona, North Laurel, Madison Southern, Warren Central, Covington Catholic and George Rogers Clark.

One similarity in all of the 12 aforementioned teams is the presence of at least one high-scoring guard.

Lyon County is led by Travis Perry, the state’s leading 3-point shooter; Highlands has an excellent backcourt with William Herald and Nathan Vinson; Holy Cross features the state’s top scorer, Jacob Meyer (36 ppg); Ballard is paced by Gabe Sisk, and Harlan is led by Kyler McClendon.

UK-bound Reed Sheppard looks to lead North Laurel back to Rupp; Madison Southern’s top player is Jay Rose; Warren Central has a pair of top-notch guards in Chappelle Whitney and Kade Unseld; Covington Catholic senior and Miami of Ohio commit Evan Ipsaro is their top gun, and GRC has Morehead State commit Jerone Morton leading the way for the Cardinals.

Look for several of these teams to make a strong run at the Sweet 16 next month.

However, three of these high-scoring teams play in the always loaded Ninth Region, and they will face strong opposition from Conner and Newport as well.

It’s been said ad nauseum that defense wins championships, which is certainly true, but you also have to put the ball in the basket.

This outstanding group of teams and players are proof.

*****

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON—Another high-scoring guard is Pike County Central junior Jaylan Rigdon, who is scoring 23.4 points per game. If that name sounds familiar, that’s because Rigdon played varsity basketball for two years at St. Patrick, where he scored 772 points in the seventh and eighth grades. He currently has 2,258 points in his career going into tonight’s game against Shelby Valley.

Rigdon was coached at the Maysville school by his father Aaron Rigdon, who enjoyed an outstanding St. Patrick career, where he scored a total of 1,518 points, fourth on the school’s all-time scoring list.

The top three are Tim Purdon, who scored 2,350 points, Jay Gast had 2,239 and Chris Owens, who finished his St. Patrick career with 2009 points.

*****

WILD, WACKY COLLEGE HOOPS SEASON—Comparing scores is an exercise in futility.

For example, Alabama blows out Kentucky by 26 points, then loses to Oklahoma by 24. Oklahoma proceeds to drop a game to West Virginia by 32 points last Saturday. So, can one reason that West Virginia would absolutely obliterate UK if they met?

The easy answer to that is, of course not.

There have been upsets galore all season long, and it has gotten to the point where it’s difficult to determine if they are truly upsets at all.

*****

COLLEGE BLUEBLOODS STRUGGLING—The unusual 2022-23 college basketball season continues to be one that features a lot of good teams, but no great ones.

The Big Dance is sure to feature tons of excitement and more than a few surprises.

The event may also be missing several programs we have come to expect as top seeds.

At the present time, blueblood programs such as Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina could be on the outside looking in.

The most recent misstep for UK came at home on Tuesday, when they were manhandled in the second half by Arkansas. The Razorbacks broke open a close game by outscoring the Cats 47-33 in the second half for the 88-73 win.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman made the correct halftime adjustments, while Kentucky coach John Calipari did not.

The Hogs turned up the heat on the defensive end, resulting in miscue after miscue from the Wildcats. Arkansas also exploited the UK interior defense, where Oscar Tshiebwe continues to struggle mightily.

The loss places Kentucky squarely on the bubble to even make the NCAA tournament. They have work to do and it may take winning the SEC tourney to earn a bid.

On the other hand, a couple of bracketology projections have UK, Duke and UNC in the tournament.

Mike DeCourcy of Fox Sports has an intriguing opening round matchup as well, with 11-seed Kentucky taking on 6-seed Indiana. Joe Lunardi of ESPN has the Cats seeded 10th and facing 7-seed San Diego State.

In the preseason, the Cats were highly ranked and projected to be a title contender, but this team is only consistent at being inconsistent.

*****

BASEBALL RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER—It won’t be long before major league teams report to Arizona and Florida for spring training.

The Cincinnati Reds will be attempting to prove the prognosticators wrong and improve on last year’s 62-100 campaign. Pitchers and catchers arrive Tuesday and the first Reds spring training game will be played February 25 vs. the defending AL Central Champion Cleveland Guardians.

Hope always springs eternal but the Redlegs have numerous questions to answer before opening the season March 30 against Pittsburgh at Great American Ball Park.

Starting pitching depth, the bullpen, shortstop, and the entire outfield situation are just a few of the many question marks surrounding the makeup of the 2023 roster.

My immediate plan would be for the franchise to let as many of the young prospects play and get big league experience this season.

What have they got to lose?

Shortstop Elly De La Cruz is one of the most electrifying talents in all of baseball and the team needs to find out if he’s ready to make the leap and consistently hit major league pitching. He may also be moved to the outfield in the near future.

There are other young prospects who are either on the verge of making the big club or needing more time gaining minor league experience. They include infielders Noelvi Marte and Matt McLain, first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand and outfielder Michael Siani.

Several young pitchers also need to step up as quickly as possible. Among them are Connor Overton, Brandon Williamson, Levi Stoudt, Connor Phillips and Andrew Abbott.

*****

THANK YOU—To WFTM Sports Director Travis Scaggs, who gave me the opportunity to be back on the radio airwaves last week and broadcast a pair of Mason County Lady Royals games. I was pinch-hitting for JT Teegarden, who was recovering from an illness.

Last Thursday featured a road game at Lewis County, and it was a pleasure to catch up with Lady Lions coach Jay Fite before the game. Lewis County earned a come from behind 51-44 victory in a hard fought, physical affair in front of a raucous home crowd.

The next night, Mason County hosted Scott and pulled out a 33-31 win, and the Lady Royals and head coach Paula Buser were wearing huge smiles following the tightly played contest. Coach Buser was cordial during both the pregame and postgame interviews and it was nice to catch up with a few other folks at the Fieldhouse as well.

Calling games on the radio is fun, but it is also far from an easy task. Admittedly, this guy was extremely rusty and I have a real appreciation for the job these guys do on the radio.

*****

QUOTE OF THE WEEK—“I feel like I’m the best, but you’re not going to get me to say that.”—former 49ers great Jerry Rice.