St. Patrick Senior Garett Tesmer makes his way down the court on Saturday Feb. 4, 2023.

The Fleming County Panthers took on the St. Patrick Saints Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers took home the win Saturday against the Saints 74-34. After an amazing first quarter for the Panthers, putting up the first 10 points of the game, the Saints were trailing behind 38-2 heading into the second quarter.

“I was very happy, we wanted to come out and set a tone. We had a nice big lead at the end of the first and allowed us to empty the bench and play our other guys, so I was very happy.” Said Fleming County head coach Buddy Biggs.

St. Pat was able to make up a little bit of ground in the second quarter, with senior Garrett Tesmer scoring three 3-point baskets, and Freshman Amari Myrick scoring a 3-point bucket, and one free throw, making the score 51-15 heading into half-time.

St. Pat gave it their all, but just wasn’t shooting the way they would have liked to.

“We had nerves. One of our starters he had some nerves going on he wasn’t having the shots fall like he normally does, he just came off a 33 point game against heritage academy on the road the other day.” Said St. Patrick head coach Daniel Sammons, “I haven’t seen what he scored this time, but this wasn’t his normal performance, but Fleming County, you gotta give it to them, they’re a more mature team than we are.”

Fleming County continued to dominate well into the second half, pulling ahead 65-22 going into the final period.

“I thought we executed well, we got good looks, and the rebounding advantage I thought was a huge key, we were plus twenty three on the glass, and fifty-eight rebounds in a game, you can’t argue with that. So, I was very pleased.” Said Biggs.

Saturday’s game wasn’t all about victory or defeat for the teams, however.

Near the end of the game, with Fleming County up 74-32, Fleming County Junior Logan Applegate rebounded the ball to St. Pat seventh grader Decklan Teitelbaum, to allow a chance to score his first varsity points.

It took Teitelbaum a few tries to make the basket, but Applegate continued to hand his opponent and fellow athlete the ball until he was able to put it up for 2 and make his first field goal in a varsity game.

“I really appreciate what they did for our little seventh grader there at the end, number 12, gave him an opportunity to score and put him on the books there, so we appreciate that from their team.” Said Sammons.

This makes Fleming County’s fifth win in a row, coming off of a huge win against Menifee County, where they were able to clench the number one seed in their district.

“We’re just gonna try to keep this rolling we’ve won five straight, we got a few days off here, we don’t play until next Friday so, we’re gonna get back in the gym, get back in the weight room, and try to do what we do better, and continue to get ready for districts.” Said Biggs.

The Panthers will play Robertson County at home next Friday, Feb. 10 at home at 7:30 p.m.

The Saints will go up against Robertson County tonight at 6:30 p.m.

FLEMING CO. 38 12 14 9 74

ST. PATRICK 2 13 7 12 34

Fleming Co. (74) Jolly 5, Frye 7. Hargett 2, Roberts 2, Knarr 8, James 8, Applegate 12, P. Cropper 7, Kielman 10, Ishmail 4 G. Cropper 4 Humphries 4. 3Pt. FG: 6 (Applegate 3, James 2, P. Cropper) FT: 2-4. Fouls: 3. Fouled out: none.

St. Patrick (34) Tesmer 17, Myrick 11, Sammons 4, Tietelbaum 2. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Tesmer 4, Myrick 2.) FT: 2-4. Fouls: 5. Fouled out: none.