It’s a busy time in the world of sports, so let’s get right to it:

BENGALS FAIL TO CAPITALIZE—The Cincinnati Bengals kept their fans on the edge of their collective seats, before falling in a tension filled down to the wire struggle at Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game last week.

Several factors led to the loss, not the least of which was the shoddy play of the Bengals’ patchwork offensive line. Quarterback Joe Burrow was under heavy pressure from the get go, getting sacked on three consecutive plays early in the game. Not only was the pass protection horrendous, but the Men in Stripes were never able to get the ground game going.

Defensively, the Bengals were unable to contain Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, running back Isiah Pacheco, or the Kansas City wideouts.

Cincinnati had plenty of opportunities offensively but they could not come up with the big play late in the game when it was needed the most.

Although much has been made of the egregious late hit from Joseph Ossai on Mahomes that set up the game-winning field goal, the Bengals lost the game in the trenches. Mahomes had all evening to find his receivers, while Burrow was trying to avoid being sacked for the majority of the game.

It’s easy to use the poor officiating as an excuse, but even as atrocious as it was, the officials did not cause the Cincinnati loss.

All in all, it was another remarkable season for a team that languished for years, and with Burrow at the helm, the Bengals will remain a contender.

*****

AND DOWN THE STRETCH THEY COME—The high school basketball season is nearing the finish line, and teams are looking to fine tune their game in hopes of making a strong postseason run.

Both 39th District and 10th Region tournaments will be held at the Mason County Fieldhouse, and teams will be vying for a spot in the region in their respective district tourneys in a little more than two weeks.

We will revisit region hoops again when the regular season and the district tournaments concludes, but currently leading the way among 10th Region girls’ teams is defending champion George Rogers Clark. The Lady Cardinals are loaded as usual and they have prepared for another deep run by playing a challenging schedule.

The top teams looking to dethrone GRC include All “A” Classic champs Bishop Brossart, Montgomery County, Pendleton County and Paris. Clark’s closest game in region play came at Montgomery last week, a 67-57 Lady Cards win.

Bracken County, which has enjoyed a remarkable turnaround, should be considered a slight favorite in the 39th District.

The 39th is truly up for grabs however, with St. Patrick, Mason County and Augusta capable of winning the district.

The boys’10th Region tourney will have several intriguing storylines.

Mason County will be looking to continue its excellent season and upend defending state champion George Rogers Clark.

On paper, those two teams appear to be nearly even, but they will have to fend off talented Harrison County and always dangerous Campbell County in their quest to reach Rupp Arena.

Several dark horses are lurking as well, including Bracken County, Montgomery County and Scott.

The 39th District draw on February 9th will also come into play for the aspirations of Augusta and Bracken County.

. *****

CATS STAY ON ROLLER COASTER—The Kentucky Wildcats came up short in their battle against Kansas in Rupp Arena last week, before going on the road and defeating an outmanned Mississippi squad on Tuesday night.

The remaining regular season schedule appears to favor UK, with the main challenges looking to be a pair of games against Arkansas and a rematch with Tennessee before the SEC tournament. It can be done, but the Cats need a strong run and/or an SEC title to even make the Big Dance.

Another win over the Vols would almost guarantee a spot in March Madness for the Wildcats, as long as they take care of business against the other teams remaining on the schedule.

*****

MID-MAJORS COULD SURPRISE—March Madness could be more maddening than usual this go around.

No less than 50 teams have entered the top 25 poll this season, and this could be another tournament that sees at least one mid-major make a lengthy run.

Last year, it was St. Peter’s that knocked off Kentucky in the opening round on its way to the Elite 8, and there are more than a few teams this season who could make a similar statement.

Mid-majors to look out for in March include Florida Atlantic, College of Charleston, Kent State, Saint Mary’s, Louisiana, Marshall and several others.

There is also a local connection to Florida Atlantic, which is ranked 19th in the latest AP poll. The school’s Director of

Communications is Mason County graduate and former sports editor at the Ledger Independent, Jonathan Fraysure.

*****

CORKY ONE OF A KIND—Last week, I thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to chat with one of the most personable Cincinnati Reds in recent years when the Reds Caravan made a media stop for their annual visit to longtime Reds on Radio affiliate WFTM.

Corky Miller, a backup catcher for the Reds from 2001-2004, as well as from 2009-2010 and again in 2013, currently serves as the club’s minor league catching coordinator.

Known for his Fu Manchu moustache, he was one of the most popular players during his time wearing a Reds uniform. Miller gained even more fans during his time playing for the Louisville Bats, the Class AAA farm team affiliated with the Reds.

His popularity in Louisville was on full display following his 15-year professional career, when he was honored by the Bats, when the team retired his number.

Miller recounted several of the best pitchers he was fortunate enough to catch during his career, which also saw stops in Minnesota, Boston, Atlanta, and in Chicago with the White Sox.

“Danny Graves had the best stuff,” recalled Miller about the former Reds reliever and the team’s all-time saves leader. “He had an unbelievable sinker and he could locate it in the right spots.”

Miller added that several other pitchers stood out, including lefthanders David Wells and Mark Buehrle, as well as another soon-to-be member of the Reds Hall of Fame, Bronson Arroyo.

“Bronson was extremely smart and he took great care of himself,” Miller said. “He studied hitters and knew exactly what

he wanted to do when he faced them. He had a great memory too, which I always believed was because he was a musician.”

The affable Miller also said that he likes the promising young talent the Reds have brought into their farm system through several deals the club made last season, including third baseman Spencer Steer, who was acquired from the Minnesota Twins last season.

Miller also spoke highly of Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson and said that he believes the goal is for Stephenson to catch at least 100 games and get into the lineup for 40 or so more games at first base or designated hitter.

*****

QUOTE OF THE WEEK—“Nobody beats Vitus Gerulaitis 17 times in a row.”—former tennis standout Vitus Gerulaitis, upon beating Jimmy Connors after 16 consecutive losses to Connors.