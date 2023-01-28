Numerous so-called experts and pundits were up in arms after Dallas Cowboys placekicker Brett Maher misfired on four consecutive extra-point attempts in a recent Wild Card Playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in a game the Cowboys eventually won 31-14. He did convert on his final attempt, and last week, after having a kick blocked on his initial extra point try, he booted a pair of field goals in Dallas’ 19-12 loss to San Francisco.

The media assumed that Maher was suffering from the yips, and he was immediately compared to other athletes with similar issues, including former big league baseball players Chuck Knoblauch, Steve Sax and Rick Ankiel, and several professional golfers as well, who suddenly lose their ability to putt with accuracy.

The reasoning was that Maher has been one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL and has made more 60-yard field goals in league history.

So, what exactly are the yips?

The yips are defined as a sudden and unexplained loss of ability to execute certain skills in experienced athletes. Symptoms include losing fine motor skills and psychological issues affecting muscle memory.

Some athletes have been successful in overcoming the yips, while others continue to struggle and are forced to retire from sports.

The Mayo Clinic says the yips are not entirely psychological and involve involuntary wrist spasms. However, most medical experts believe the yips begin with the brain telling the athlete he cannot perform a certain aspect of whatever sport he is playing.

It is easy for observers to criticize athletes when we don’t feel they are performing the way we think they should, but the yips are another reminder that being a collegiate or professional athlete in any sport is extremely difficult.

The act of throwing a baseball, kicking a field goal, or making a key putt on the biggest stage is far from a merely simple accomplishment. There is a ton of pressure and oftentimes, a huge amount of money on the line.

It never ceases to amaze just how easily professional athletes make what they do look like it’s no big deal. The speed, agility and quickness possessed by these individuals cannot be fully appreciated by watching on television.

However, if you’re really close up to the action, it is readily apparent just how special these pros truly are. The speed of the game, whether it’s baseball, basketball, or football, increases substantially at each level.

It is also somewhat amazing to this observer just how rarely the yips affect the great majority of athletes, but when it does, they should not be ridiculed for it.

*****

WHO DEY BONANZA—Everybody loves a winner.

Just look at what is occurring in Cincinnati.

Not only have the Bengals captured the hearts of their most diehard fans, but they have gained thousands of new fans in the process. The franchise has made a complete turnaround over the past couple of years, largely due to shrewd picks in the NFL Draft, led by quarterback Joe Burrow, and an underrated defense.

The team has elevated the mood of the entire city and region with their inspired play. That success translates to restaurants, bars, stores and even bakeries in and around Cincinnati, who are enjoying a welcome increase in business.

On the field, the Men in Stripes dominated Buffalo in the snow last week, and face another challenge this week, when they head back to frigid Kansas City for the AFC Championship Game.

Can they conquer the Chiefs for the fourth consecutive time?

Says here they definitely can, especially if they perform like they did in Buffalo last week. The running game needs to continue to perform at a high level, and if the defense can keep Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in check, it could very well mean a return trip to the Super Bowl.

However, I learned my lesson on making predictions in the newspaper a long time ago.

In 2006, in my previous stint at the Ledger, I boldly proclaimed that Fleming County would knock off Mason County prior to their annual clash on the gridiron.

Wrong.

The Royals won 22-12, and David Buchanan, the head coach at Mason County at the time, has never ceased to remind and razz me about my erroneous pick. Coach B. is a tremendous person and a classy individual, and remains one of the favorite coaches that I ever had the pleasure of interacting with while covering local high school sports.

*****

ROMO NEEDS TO GO—I caught Maysville historian and Ledger columnist Ron Bailey Monday morning on his “Daily Bailey” segment on WFTM radio, and I could not agree more with his assessment of the terrible job that former Dallas QB Tony Romo does as a color commentator for CBS.

Unfortunately, he will be back on the mic this weekend, and will undoubtedly make even more strange and inane comments.

The only thing worse than Romo during the telecast are the ridiculous commercials we’re subjected to over and over again. Sometimes the best button on your television remote is the mute button.

We can only hope CBS finds an all new #1 crew for NFL football next season. Jim Nance, one of the best in the business, is retiring and Romo should step aside as well.

*****

KENTUCKY ON UPSWING—The Cats continued their impressive turnaround with perhaps their best overall game of the season in Nashville Tuesday night, throttling Vanderbilt 69-53.

The win marked their fourth consecutive victory and the team appears to be finding itself after beginning the season looking lost on the offensive end of the court. UK looked crisp, moving the ball efficiently and playing better defense than they played earlier in the season.

Kentucky is looking to post a key win this evening, when Kansas comes to Lexington in a Big12/SEC Challenge matchup. The Jayhawks have dropped three games in a row, but they remain dangerous with several talented players, led by junior forward Jalen Wilson and freshman guard Gradey Dick.

*****

THANKS Y’ALL—Grateful for all of the kind words on social media this past week. It was completely unexpected and lifted my spirits. If you would like to follow me on Twitter, look for @ChuckHamilton16.

Special thanks go out to fiancée Angie Brant and her grandmother, Betty Purdon, for putting up with me as much as they do on a daily basis.

Many of you already know the story, but if not, I owe it to my love of sports and The Ledger Independent for finding the love of my life.

I was working on a basketball preview story at St. Patrick when I met Angie, the athletic director at the school, and our relationship blossomed from there.

*****

QUOTE OF THE WEEK—“I’ve gotten rid of the yips four times but they hang in there. You know those two-foot downhill putts with a break? I’d rather see a rattlesnake.”—Sam Snead, one of the greatest golfers of all time.