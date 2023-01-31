Mason County’s Varsity and JV wrestling teams, founded two years ago after a well-received youth program, started by head coach Corey Arthur has been on the upswing since its conception.

Arthur founded the youth program after being inspired by his at-the-time 6-year-old son, who found wrestling videos on the internet and asked his dad if he’d teach him “how to do that.” Arthur said that after helping his son with camps and small youth events and “just enjoying being a dad,” he felt he had to move forward and started Mason County’s youth wrestling program four years ago.

The initial program was started just before the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the youth events in northern Kentucky he had relied on previously to get his kids practice, Arthur took matters into his own hands, bought wrestling mats and started coaching here at home. B&M Gymnastics allowed Arthur to use their facility to host events before the school team was officially up and running.

His program was well received by Mason County parents and students alike – eventually with middle and high school students showing up, asking why they didn’t have something similar.

But they almost did.

According to Arthur, Mason County tried to implement a varsity wrestling program in the late 2000s, but it couldn’t get the support that it needed to get off the ground.

Arthur decided, with the success of his youth program, and his own personal feelings about what a good outlet and guidance can have on kids, that he needed to take his idea to the board of education, and try to get them to start a wrestling team for the older students at Mason County.

Using his own equipment, and already growing levels of interest among Mason County’s students, he met with school superintendent Rick Ross, to see what he needed to do to move forward.

After getting the proper qualifications, and a number of hopeful participants to sign his petition, he met with the board of education to try to get them to approve a new wrestling team at the school. The school board was largely in favor of putting together a program, and allowed Arthur to get to work.

Arthur was able to get a large number of kids to come out and try to make his team.

“A lot of kids come out, and we’ve had kids that come out and just don’t make it, and I tell them I respect them just showing up, because if you’ll get that sports physical on file, and get on the mat, come practice with us and scrap, not everybody is willing to do that.” Arthur said.

With enough kids to have at least one for every weight class, sometimes more, the Mason County wrestling team has made an impression on the region’s top wrestling schools. With big wins against Paul Laurence Dunbar and West Carter, the Mason County Royals let people know that they aren’t going to go down easy.

Going into varsity regionals this season, Mason County currently had a record of 17-11 in duals. The team will have a “wrestle off” at their next practice to decide who gets to represent the team at regionals Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Members of each weight class will pair up and have a match, and the winner gets to compete in the tournament.

“They have to win that match. It’s not really coaches’ decision, there ain’t none of that in wrestling, man.”

Arthur is confident that his team will do well at the regional tournament.

“I feel confident we will have people wrestling the following weekend. My son turns 16 March the 4th — my wife wanted to have a party on Feb. 25, and that would be the weekend of state. We’ve not scheduled that party,”said Arthur. “I don’t want to be over confident obviously, you gotta get out of regionals first, but I’m leaving my calendar open.”

For Arthur, the wrestling team is about more than winning titles however.

“It’s about accountability. We’ve helped fixed the grades for a lot of these kids. When the season starts and I get a kid asking to be on the team, we do a grade check. Some of those initial grade checks weren’t pretty, but now a lot of these kids are off the grade report. They might now be the most successful wrestlers on the mat yet, but they are already a more successful human being, and I’ll take that first.” Arthur said.