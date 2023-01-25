Mason County’s Philip Bierley and Morgan County’s Preston Hoskins battle for a loose ball during Tuesday’s game at The Fieldhouse.

Terrell Henry was a harsh critic Tuesday.

Mason County’s senior forward led the Royals to a 68-52 win over Morgan County at The Fieldhouse with his 25 points and 11 rebounds, but he offered some unflattering adjectives.

“I’d say sloppy,” Henry said. “We just came out not ready to play; a lot of turnovers. We lost the ball a lot; just a sloppy overall game.”

The Royals won their 11th straight game. Mason County coach Brian Kirk mostly concurred with Henry’s assessment.

“I just don’t think that we came out with the intensity and energy that we’ve been playing with over the past couple weeks. Give credit to our guys to find a way to win down the stretch even though we didn’t play our best.”

Henry was not the only double-figure scorer. Riley Mastin added 21 points (including 3 of 6 from beyond the 3-point arc) and seven rebounds, and Braylon Hamilton contributed 12 points on 4 of 6 from long range.

Despite Kirk’s critique of Tuesday’s performance, since a 92-85 loss to Lyon County on Dec. 30, it’s been hard to find anything wrong with Mason County’s game.

Over the last 11 games, Mason County (21-2) has averaged just under 72 points a game while allowing just under 55. Last week’s three-game spree was illustrative: in defeating Pendleton County, Dixie Heights and Johnson Central, the Royals’ average victory margin came in at just over 31 points.

Morgan County, meanwhile, is the midst of a mighty turnaround, from last season’s 2-22 to a 13-6 campaign under first-year coach Reece Griffith. The Cougars also received an injection of offense when Reece Griffith’s twin brothers, Gatlin and Eli Griffith, transferred from Elliott County.

Mason County had considerable trouble containing Morgan County’s Gatlin Griffith; he scored 22 points with an assist and three steals.

The best thing about Mastin’s and Hamilton’s 3s: each one neutralized a Morgan County rally. After the Cougars took a 12-11 lead after one quarter, Mastin and Hamilton each knocked down a 3 to propel the Royals to a 17-13 lead.

After two ties and Mason County’s 9-2 run, Morgan County trailed by just 34-31 with 15 seconds before halftime – just in time for Hamilton to hit a long, far one from the left corner at the buzzer.

“I guess it was a positive ending to a not-so-good half,” Hamilton said.

Henry opened the third quarter with five points. Morgan County, however, hung around – an 11-2 run featuring Gatlin Griffith’s six points and Preston Hoskins’ five let the Cougars pull to within 44-43..

And time for Hamilton’s third 3 with a second to go. The result: Royals, 47-43.

Hamilton’s final 3 – again from the left corner – with 6:53 left in the fourth, put Mason County ahead, 50-46. The Royals finished with an 18-6 run the rest of the way.

“They just made the run at the end, and we didn’t,” Reece Griffith said. “… It’s just at the end, their athletes bothered us at the rim. I thought we got a lot of looks at the rim; they just didn’t go.”

The strategy, Henry said, was to make the left-handed Gatlin Griffith go to his right.

“We were able to make him take some tough shots,” Henry said. “Some shots they were hitting in the first half didn’t go in the fourth quarter.”

Mason County finishes the week with a near and far road trip this weekend – a journey down Ky. 8 to Augusta on Friday and a sojourn to Florence to meet Boone County on Saturday.

MORGAN CO. FG FT REB TP

G. Griffith 7-16 7-10 4 22

Hoskins 4-11 2-2 4 14

Adams 2-10 0-0 7 4

E. Griffith 0-5 3-4 3 3

L. Spencer 2-6 0-0 1 4

Dagnan 0-1 0-1 4 0

Justice 2-2 1-1 3 5

Team 6

TOTALS 17-51 13 18 32 52

FG Pct.: 33.3. FT Pct: 72.2. 3-point FG: 5-20 (G. Griffith 1-4, Hoskins 4-10, Adams 0-5, Dagnan 0-1). PF: 19. Fouled out: E. Griffith. Turnovers: 13.

MASON CO. FG FT REB TP

Henry 9-14 6-8 11 25

Bierley 1-6 1-4 7 3

Walton 1-6 0-1 4 2

Hamilton 4-8 0-0 3 12

Mastin 9-16 0-1 7 21

McClanahan 2-4 1-2 1 5

Scilley 0-0 0-0 0 0

Butler 0-0 0-0 1 0

Team 4

TOTALS 26-54 8-16 38 68

FG Pct.: 48.1. FT Pct: 50.0. 3-point FG: 8-18 (Henry 1-1, Bierley 0-1, Walton 0-2, Hamilton 4-6, Mastin 3-6, McClanahan 0-2). PF: 19. Fouled out: Walton. Turnovers: 16.

MORGAN CO. 12 19 12 9 – 52

MASON CO. 11 26 10 21 – 68

Officials: Wallis Brooks, Eric Lewis and Eric Mullins. Technical fouls: None.