For as long as I can remember, sports has played an integral role in my life.

It began an at extremely young age, when I would get up in the morning and attempt to get the newspaper before my dad, and proceed to let him know what was in the sports page that particular day. He usually told me he would read it himself, but that didn’t deter me.

Dad loved the Cincinnati Reds and Kentucky basketball, and his love of sports was naturally passed on to me. The love for sports has continued with my son, Chris, and his eight-year-old son, Owen, who is carrying on the family tradition. The little guy is completely enamored with sports, loves to play baseball and basketball, and enthusiastically root for his favorite players and teams.

Since the passion for sports was ingrained in me at a young age, it has continued to be a major aspect in my life ever since. I loved playing whatever sport was in season while growing up, and I have always been a fan, long before becoming a reporter covering games for the newspaper. I have also done some broadcasting of local games, as well as giving it my best shot at coaching.

Sports is truly a microcosm of life itself. It teaches young people the value of teamwork, how to be persistent and resilient, how life isn’t always fair, and many other life lessons.

Recently, there have been numerous examples of just why sports plays such an important role in the lives of so many people. Take a look at what has occurred on the fields and courts across the nation in recent days and weeks.

Unpredictability is one of the most fascinating aspects of sports, and you don’t have to look far to see that. No less than 13 teams in the AP Top 25 were knocked off last weekend, in what promises to be the most wide-open NCAA tournament in years. There are no truly great teams out there, and March Madness will more than live up to its name this season.

One prime example of the parity in college hoops is what has been occurring in Lexington.

The Kentucky basketball program has taken on various nicknames through the years, and this year’s squad was well on its way to being dubbed the Unwatchables after several lackluster performances, including a home loss to lowly South Carolina.

So, what do they do in their next game?

Naturally, they go on the road and defeat highly ranked Tennessee.

The upset win also occurred on the day the Volunteers retired the jersey of Chris Lofton. After earning Kentucky Mr. Basketball honors and leading Mason County to the state championship, Lofton became an All-American at Tennessee, scoring 2,131 points during his collegiate career, and knocking down a still SEC record 431 3-pointers.

Only time will tell if the Cats can get on a consistent run, but predicting exactly what will occur the rest of the season is impossible at this point. They have a big test next Saturday when Kansas invades Rupp Arena.

More craziness has been played out in the National Football League on their prophetically named Wild Card Weekend. The wildest game of the weekend featuring the most amazing comeback was played in Jacksonville, where the Jaguars pulled out a win over the Los Angeles Chargers after trailing 27-0.

That miraculous victory may have been topped by the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.

Facing an imminent seven-point deficit with the Baltimore Ravens at the goal line, one of the most improbable plays in franchise history occurred.

Linebacker Logan Wilson poked the football away from Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley directly into the waiting arms of defensive end Sam Hubbard, and the rest was history. Hubbard, as the football world knows, raced 98 yards for the go-ahead score and the Men in Stripes hung on to survive and advance.

A trip to Buffalo is looming and it promises to a huge challenge for the Bengals, but if the offensive line holds up, Cincinnati will be looking to outscore the Bills on a chilly Sunday afternoon. Not going to go out on a limb and make a prediction on the outcome, but it appears to be a shootout is on the horizon.

**********

KUDOS—Congratulations are in order for several local high school basketball players, and one team in particular.

In the KHSAA statistics released on January 19, St. Patrick Lady Saints senior point guard Caroline McKay is second in the state in 3-pointers made per game with an average of 3.6 per game. Bracken County sophomore guard Nicole Archibald isalso among the state leaders with 2.4 per game.

Lewis County senior Sarah Paige Weddington is stuffing the stats sheet. She’s among the state leaders in several categories. Weddington is scoring nearly 20 points per game, grabbing 13 rebounds (second in Kentucky), and is in the top 20 in both field goal and free throw percentage lists.

Bracken County senior Gineva Riley and St. Patrick senior Isabella Riggs are also among the top rebounders in the state.

In boys basketball, Bracken County junior guard Blake Reed continues to fill it up. Reed is third in scoring, with a 31.0 points per game average. He is also among the top 10 in 3-pointers made and free throw percentage. His teammate, sophomore guard Chase Archibald, is 12th in makes from behind the arc.

Congratulations also to Mason County coach Brian Kirk and the Royals, who are off and running, compiling an 18-2 record going into last night’s game at Dixie Heights. The Royals are ranked among the top teams in Kentucky after winning the Class 2A state title last weekend.

A pair seniors of, Terrell Henry and Riley Mastin, are listed in the state’s top 20 in field goal percentage, and the Royals are a very balanced and deep team.

A pair of Fleming County sophomores, Lucas Jolly and Seth Hickerson, are among the state’s best in the field goal and free throw percentage categories, respectively. Junior Isaac Frye is listed seventh in rebounding, with 11.6 per game.

**********

QUOTE OF THE WEEK—“Always go to other people’s funerals, otherwise they won’t come to yours.”—Yogi Berra

**********

THANK YOUS—Sincere thanks to The Ledger Independent publisher Rod Baker and news editor Mary Ann Kearns for giving this ol’ guy the opportunity to scratch my writing itch again, so to speak. Happy to be back on the Ledger sports page, and looking forward to writing columns again.

As I said many years ago my goal in writing a column is to be informative, humorous at times, and to invoke emotions about the world of sports. I am also hoping to come up with feature stories about local sports figures from time to time, and your suggestions are always welcome. You can email me at [email protected] with your ideas