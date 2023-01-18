Being a member of the iconic Adolph Rupp’s first team at the University of Kentucky was just one of the great things that C.D Blair of Ewing did in his career.

Crittenden C. D Blair was born in August of 1908 and he attended Ewing High School, where he was an outstanding player for the Pirates under Coach R.C. Hinsdale. The Ewing native was offered a chance to play basketball for the UK Wildcats under the new coach, Adolph Rupp.

Coach Rupp noticed his knowledge of the game and after his Senior season, he asked C.D and his teammate, Ellis Johnson to be his assistants during the summer of 1935 for a coaching clinic at the College of the Ozarks.

The School Board of Flemingsburg School system quickly asked the former UK player to coach the Flemingsburg High Bobcats. C.D. Blair took the job for the 1935-36 season and quickly turned the Bobcat basketball program around.

During his coaching days for the Flemingsburg Bobcats, he matched wits and strategy with another former UK player, Earle D Jones at Maysville High.

Uncle Sam called him to serve his country after the 1941 season. Coach Blair entered the U.S. Army at Camp Lee, Va. During World War II he served in England, France and Germany as commander of the 536th Quartermaster group. Retiring from active duty in 1945, he subsequently went into the U.S. Army Reserves and attained the rank of colonel.

After the war, he entered the College of Dentistry at the University of Louisville and he graduated in 1950. Dr. Colonel C.D. returned to Fleming County, and he conducted his practice in dentistry in Flemingsburg for 27 years. He was instrumental in bringing the Randall Textron Manufacturing Company and the U.S. Shoe Corporation to Flemingsburg and served as chairman of the Fleming County Board of Education for 22 years.

Dr. Blair was not only a great player and coach, but he gave back so much to Fleming County during his dental practice and serving on boards.

Dr. Blair passed away in May of 1994 at the age of 85.