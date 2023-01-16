The Lady Royals fought a tough battle at The Fieldhouse against the 13th-ranked girls’ varsity team in the state, the Dixie Heights Lady Colonels this past Saturday.

Losing the tip-off but recovering with a massive steal, the Lady Royals put the first points up on the board, scoring two consecutive goals and leading 4-0 at the start of the first quarter.

The Lady Colonels weren’t sitting idly however, they began putting up three-pointers with better consistency than their field goals.

The Lady Royals fought hard defensively and held a close game all throughout the first half.

“I was real pleased with our performance in the first half, I thought we did a really good job defensively and in shutting some things down and in the third quarter, they started to warm up a little bit and then hit some threes and we got behind and we struggled finishing shots that we needed to finish,” said Lady Royals head coach Paula Buser.

The Lady Colonels had warmed up by the start of the third quarter, putting an end to Mason County’s close game.

“We worked really hard on our defensive shell and covering the three-point line and defending shooters and it’s all in the process that we’re trying to do, we’re getting better and better each and every day defensively.” said coach Buser.

Coach Buser and the Lady Royals’ outplayed the Lady Colonels defensively, with both a higher offensive and defensive rebound percentage, but the Dixie Heights offense was just too strong for Mason County to hold back.

The Lady Colonels sunk three three-point goals in the third quarter, widening the gap between the two teams’ scores.

By the end of the third quarter, Dixie Heights had scored seventeen points total over Mason County’s eight, putting them ahead, 34-22. Mason County took off offensively near the end of the fourth, doubling their score from the previous quarter, putting up 16 total points before the buzzer.

The Lady Royals fought hard to get ahead of Dixie Heights but just couldn’t keep up with their three-point game.

The Lady Colonels took home the win with a final score of 49-38.

Mason County senior number 15 Macey Littleton led the team in points, scoring 3 of 5 total field goals, and one of three total three-pointers.

Littleton’s score was just shy of Dixie Heights’ lead scorer, senior number 21, Samantha Berman.

Berman led the game in points, scoring 3 of 8 total field goals, and 4 of 8 total three-pointers, for a total of twenty points this game.