ALEXANDRIA – For 7 minutes and 13 seconds Tuesday, Mason County senior forward Terrell Henry did not dent Campbell County’s defense.

Henry – and the Royals – settled down nicely. They turned a 41-37 halftime deficit into a 77-73 win behind Henry’s team-high 23 points.

“I thought our guys came out the second half and really responded,” Mason County coach Brian Kirk said. “We had some seniors really lead in the locker room. When we want to play, when our guys decide they want to play, I feel like we’re really good.

“When our guys don’t want to play, and when we’re lazy with the basketball, usually good things do not happen.”

Henry was 11 of 15 from the field to go with three rebounds, two assists and four steals. Many of his buckets were from 15 feet and closer.

“That’s a shot I work on, 12-footers,” Henry said. “Anything below the free throw line, I feel like it is an open shot for me, and my teammates and coaches, they have trust in me to make those shots.”

Mason County (14-2) had a quartet of double-figure scorers: Riley Mastin was next with 21 points, Philip Bierley scored 11, and KG Walton added 13.

The Royals also out-rebounded the Camels, 32-27, including a 12-6 on the offensive glass. Mastin grabbed nine, Bierley had eight, and Walton added seven.

Perhaps the key offensive statistic was Mason County’s 16-8 advantage in assists. Walton had eight, but committing just one turnover and hitting 4 of 7 from deep pleased him most.

“I’m very excited with the one turnover ‘cause I kept the (ball) to myself,” Walton said. “The 3s, I was getting everything in the hole.”

Kirk, meanwhile, said holding Campbell County to 2 of 8 from 3-point range after the Camels nailed 6 of 8 in the first half, was the key defensive number.

“I feel like that was the big difference in the game,” Kirk said.

One thing Mason County did not do: contain Campbell County’s Aydan Hamilton. His 33 points included 11 of 21 from the field and 10 of 11 free throws.

When Campbell County was not in a 2-3 zone, a combination of Garyn Jackson, Connor Weinel and Nate Smith harassed Henry.

For about five minutes of the first quarter, Mason County’s offense was a bit slow, while Campbell County took off to a 15-7 lead. The Camels’ run included Jackson’s seven points, Hamilton’s four and Jake Gross’ three.

“We didn’t get off to a good start in the first half, and (Kirk) came in and told us we need to pick it up,” Mastin said. “… I don’t know; we have a hard time getting off to a good start. We always have, but we’ve got to improve on that if we’re going to be one of the better teams.”

Mason County closed to within 17-15 because of Bierley’s bucket and free throw and two points each from Walton and Mastin.

Henry solved Campbell County’s zone with 47 seconds to go in the first quarter on a 12-foot jumper in the free throw lane. It worked again 24 seconds into the second stanza, and Mason County had a 21-20 lead.

Campbell County retook a 23-21 lead about a minute later when Gross knocked down a 3, after the Royals’ Carter McClanahan hit a 3, Hamilton’s bucket put the Camels ahead, 25-22.

But Henry was hot – over the final 5:06, he scored eight points, the last bucket with two seconds to go in the half when he nailed a 12-footer over two Camel defenders. Campbell County nevertheless held a 41-37 halftime edge.

Henry opened the third quarter with four points, and fellow Royal Hamilton added a 3-pointer, but Smith’s 3 knotted the score at 44-all. Which set the stage for Mason County’s 21-11 run – a streak that had a little of a lot.

There was Walton serving three assists – one to Braylon Hamilton for a 3, another on Mastin’s 12-footer and the third, when his inbounds pass found Henry for a layup – and hitting a 3.

Finally, there was the 14-7 Royals run. After Campbell County’s Keegan Hill hit a 3 that closed Mason County’s lead to 51-48, Henry scored four points, Walton added two 3s, and Mastin and Bierley each has a layup.

The result: Mason County, 65-55 after three quarters.

Was Campbell County (9-7) finished? Absolutely not.

After Walton’s 3 from the left wing, Aydan Hamilton hit two free throws, stole a pass and converted with a layup and hit a free throw after Connor Weinel’s field goal. Jackson’s layup with 15 ticks to go completed the Camels’ 18-11 outburst and shrank Mason County’s lead to 76-73.

There was one final bit of drama.

With about seven seconds left, Henry took the ball force one final Camel turnover.

“I remember I was pretty even with (the Campbell County player),” Henry said. “I was able to get a step on him, and I was able to get my hand in there and knock it free, and KG did the rest.”

Walton dove on the loose ball, was fouled and made one of two three throws at the line.

Mason County plays Magoffin County in the 2A state tournament 10 p.m. (EST) Friday at the Owensboro Sportscenter.

MASON COUNTY FG FT REB TP

Henry 11-15 1-1 3 23

Bierley 4-9 3-3 8 11

Walton 4-9 1-3 7 13

Hamilton 3-8 0-0 1 8

Mastin 9-14 2-3 9 21

McClanahan 0-5 1-2 0 1

Butler 0-1 0-0 3 0

Horch 0-0 0-0 0 0

Team 1

TOTALS 31-61 8-12 32 77

FG Pct.: 50.8. FT Pct: 66.7. 3-point FG: 7-18 (Bierley 0-1, Walton 4-7, Hamilton 2-4, Mastin 1-2, McClanahan 0-3, Butler 0-1). PF: 15. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 6.

CAMPBELL CO. FG FT REB TP

Hamilton 11-21 10-11 9 33

Gross 5-8 2-3 4 15

Combs 1-4 1-2 3 3

Weinel 1-3 0-0 1 2

Smith 1-5 0-0 4 3

Jackson 4-5 2-2 1 11

Hill 2-4 0-0 1 6

Sorgenfrei 0-0 0-0 0 0

Team 4

TOTALS 25-50 15-18 27 73

FG Pct.: 50.0. FT Pct: 83.3. 3-point FG: 8-16 (Hamilton 1-5, Gross 3-5, Weinel 0-1, Smith 1-2, Jackson 1-1, Hill 2-2). PF: 14. Fouled out: Smith. Turnovers: 7.

MASON CO. 19 18 28 12 – 77

CAMPBELL CO. 20 21 14 18 – 73

Technical fouls: None.