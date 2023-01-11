The year was 1973 and Fred Walker was a senior playing for the Maysville Bulldogs.

The previous year in 1972 he was a major contributor for the Dogs as they made the semifinals of the State Tourney including a major upset of the Louisville Central team. Fifty years ago in 1973, Fred and his Bulldogs made the state tourney and after beating Lee County in the opener, they fell to Hickman County in the quarterfinals.

I know it is hard to compare players from different eras, but I believe Fred Walker would be on everyone’s short list of great players from our area.

If you ever had the privilege to watch Fred Walker play, you would shake your head and say, “How did he do that.” Fred Walker was a human highlight reel, with his baseline moves and his one-handed rebounds.

Fred played three years for the Maysville Bulldogs from his sophomore year in 1971 to his senior year in 1973. Fred scored 324 points his sophomore year and followed that up with 491 in his junior year and in his senior year of 1973 he poured in 815. Fred finished fifth on the Bulldogs’ all-time scoring list with 1,630 points. When you check the Maysville record books for the most points in a single game, you will find Fred Walker at the top of that list as he scored 43 points in a game vs Paintsville in 1973. The list of the top 10 highest points scored by a Bulldog finds Fred on that list three times. Fred had the complete game as his rebounds with those huge hands would amaze the crowd. He was comfortable handling the ball in traffic or posting up on the blocks. Fred would have rocked the house if dunking was legal, but it was against the rules to dunk in high school during Fred’s playing days. He still would soar above the rim and lay it in with his patent finger roll.

After Fred graduated from Maysville High, he took his skills to play for Wayne Martin at Pikeville. Fred scored over 1,000 points in his college career and the Bears averaged 26 wins a season during his playing days at Pikeville. Fred Walker was inducted into the Pikeville Hall of Fame in 1989.

Fred “Bubbles” Walker was a force in his day and his name should be listed among the best from our area.