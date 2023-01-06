Former Maysville Bulldog,Kenny Reeves , right receiving the player of the year for the Louisville Cardinals in 1949.

The ultimate honor for a player or coach is to have his jersey retired and raised in the rafters.

On Jan. 14, the Tennessee Volunteers will raise Chris Lofton’s No. 5 jersey to the rafters in Thompson-Boling Arena — well deserved and should have been done sooner.

Deron Feldhaus has his No. 12 jersey retired by the UK Wildcats and it is hanging in the rafters of Rupp Arena.

These two outstanding players and gentlemen from our area are well-known to area basketball fans. In this column, I would like to remember another player from our area that his jersey retired by a program that is also rich in basketball history.

If you ask the average basketball fan from our area to name a former MHS Bulldog whose jersey is retired by the Louisville Cardinals and it is hanging in the UofL Yum Center, I doubt you would get an answer. Well, the answer is Kenny Reeves.

Kenny grew up in Aberdeen, but he decided to cross the bridge to play for Coach Earle D Jones and the Maysville Bulldogs. He played in the 1945 and 46 state tourneys with the Dogs in his junior and senior year.

The Louisville Cardinals noticed his talent and offered him a scholarship and it worked out fine for the Cards. The former Bulldog led the Cards to a combined record of 90 wins and 33 losses in his four years at Louisville. Kenny starred on the Card’s 1948 NAIB championship team as he averaged 10.5 as a starting sophomore guard. Kenny Reeves was the top scorer for the Cards as they defeated Indiana State for the NAIB title. The Indiana State coach was a star in his own right – except no one knew it at the time. His name was John Wooden.

Mr. Reeves is one of the Louisville Cardinal’s 1,000-point scorers as he tallied 1,245 points in 118 appearances in his career for the Cardinals. Kenny Reeves was also selected to be a member of the prestigious Louisville Cardinal Hall of Fame.

He was drafted by the Boston Celtics after his playing days in Louisville but became a dentist after serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In fact, he was still seeing patients up to a couple of years before he passed away at the age of 89 in 2017.