Let’s start this column out with what TCU Horned Frogs have done this year — consider this, last year at this time TCU was figuring out its future after changing coaches in the middle of a losing season.

They are only the third team in history to go from a losing season to the College Football playoffs. When was the last time TCU won a football national championship? Well, it has been a long time, over 80 years since they won the title in 1938.

Now back up 71 years as the Horned Frogs and the UK football Wildcats battled it out in the Cotton Bowl in front of 75,349 football fans in the 1952 Cotton Bowl. The hero of the game was little Emery Clark, a halfback from Carlisle, and later a veterinarian in Fleming County who was one of 12 seniors closing out their football careers at Kentucky in a blaze of glory.

Emery Clark, who was a great veterinarian and held many positions in Fleming County for decades, achieved a great trifecta in University of Kentucky football lore. Dr. Emery Clark played in three consecutive bowl games for UK. The 1950 Orange Bowl, the ‘51 Sugar Bowl and was named the MVP of the ‘52 Cotton Bowl. He was known as “Little E” around his native county of Nicholas as he was a star for the Carlisle High Musketeers. UK football coach Bear Bryant noticed his skills and he headed to Lexington.

Emery and his UK teammates stunned the college football world when the ‘Cats beat the Oklahoma Sooners in the ‘51 Sugar Bowl as they snapped the Sooners 31-game winning streak. The ‘52 Cotton Bowl is where Emery was the man on both sides of the ball. The Cats beat TCU 20-7. Clark not only hauled in two touchdown passes, but also claimed an interception of a Horned Frog pass. He also caught a TCU runner on the one-yard line to keep the Frogs from scoring. He was named MVP of the 52 Cotton Bowl as the Cats beat TCU.

When you settle in and watch Georgia battle TCU for the National Football Championship, just remember a great man from our area, Emery Clark who dominated TCU.