VANCEBURG — Lewis County softball has become a pipeline for sending players to the college level.

Most recently, senior Kayla Sullivan signed with Union College. Sullivan will take her talents to Barbourville, home of the Union Bulldogs.

The Lewis County senior started playing softball at just four years old and knew right away that it was the perfect sport for her. Her passion paid off throughout her travel ball and high school career.

“Like most girls that love the game of softball, I dreamed of playing for big Power Five schools,” Sullivan said.

She started her varsity career for Lewis County in just 7th grade. Kayla had always played catcher, but as she started playing at the high school level, she became a weapon at so many other positions. She could play catcher, plus several positions in both the infield and outfield.

“By the time I started as a varsity player for Lewis County High School in 7th grade, between high school and travel ball, I had become a true utility player and was playing both middle infield positions, catching, playing all outfield positions and occasionally filling in at third base,” Sullivan said.

She wasn’t just a threat on one side of the ball, but both. Sullivan broke the high school home run record in just her second year of playing varsity softball. Not as a freshman, sophomore, or even junior, but as an 8th grader.

The success continued, as she now heads into her final season as a Lady Lion. As a junior, Kayla led the team in many categories, including 64 runs, 76 hits, and a .608 batting average. She also hit eight homeruns and was tied for second on the team in RBI.

Just as Sullivan had the dream to become a star softball player, she also decided as a freshman that she wanted to become a nurse.

“As I traveled around, I had the opportunity to talk with many coaches at all levels of college ball from Juco up to D1. It didn’t take me long to realize that I was looking for a smaller college where I could play softball but also pursue my career in nursing,” Sullivan said.

Kayla attended a softball camp in Union and immediately knew it was perfect for her.

“I instantly fell in love with the campus and community. Coach (Rachel) Ross is amazing, and the nursing department is top notch. They do an amazing job at working hand in hand with each other and I knew then that I wanted to be a Bulldog,” said Sullivan.

Union is an NAIA school, apart of the Appalachian Athletic Conference.

Heading into her senior season for Lewis County, Sullivan has put up fantastic numbers in her career so far including a .480 batting average, 21 homeruns, 159 runs scored, 125 RBI, and 69 stolen bases.