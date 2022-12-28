Missouri hosts the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats after Kobe Brown scored 31 points in Missouri’s 93-71 win against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Tigers are 8-1 in home games. Missouri is fourth in college basketball averaging 88.8 points and is shooting 51.3% from the field.

The Wildcats have gone 0-1 away from home. Kentucky is ninth in college basketball with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Oscar Tshiebwe averaging 5.0.

The Tigers and Wildcats meet Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Honor is averaging 10.5 points, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Tigers. D’Moi Hodge is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Missouri.

Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 8.8 points and 6.3 assists for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 87.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 12.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 38.4 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.