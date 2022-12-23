Things were looking good for Augusta.

Then, they weren’t.

The Panthers led Highlands, 20-12, midway through Wednesday’s Mason County Invitational Tournament game at The Fieldhouse. The rest of the way, the Bluebirds morphed into a large flock of Andean Condors – they unfurled a 39-9 run, grabbed a 51-29 halftime lead and soared the rest of the way, 91-53.

“I don’t know,” Augusta coach Jason Hinson said. “The second quarter, we stopped getting up and down the floor … I thought, third quarter, we played harder”.

Augusta (4-4) stayed close to Highlands for a little more than two minutes. The Bluebirds’ Brayden Moeves and Nathan Vinson combined for seven points, which the Panthers’ Conner Snapp, Keeton Bach and LJ Conner matched.

Bach’s seven points helped Augusta to the 20-12 lead.

“We took a timeout,” Highlands coach Kevin Listerman said. “We didn’t have our energy about us.”

Then – Highlands’ (9-1) offense became an avian avalanche.

First, Carson Class’ four points, Brayden Moeves’ five and Seth Ryan’s two put the Bluebirds ahead to stay, 23-21.

Moeves led Highlands with 20 points, and Class added 18.

Conner’s 13 points paced Augusta. Bach had 11, and Snapp added 10

Augusta meets Greenwood for seventh place at 11 a.m. Thursday.

AUGUSTA 21 8 13 11 – 53

HIGHLANDS 23 28 30 10 – 91

Augusta (53) — LJ Conner 13, Snapp 10, Bach 11, Kelsch 5, Hinson 9, Young 2, C. Conner 2, Scudder 2. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Conner, Bach). FT: 7-15. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

Highlands (91) — Ryan 12, Shick 12, Listerman 3, Class 18, Moeves 20, DeSylva 4, Vinson 6, Benke 9, Yelton 3, Gregory4 . 3-Pt. FG: 12 (Moeves 4, Class 3, Ryan 2, Shick, Benke Yelton). FT: 5-5. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

Fleming County 75, Greenwood 71 – The Panthers led the Gators after one quarter, 26-9.

“That’s what we want to do; we want to come out and jump on teams early,” Fleming County coach Buddy Biggs said. “I thought we won the game in the first quarter; they were playing catch-up the rest of the night.”

Greenwood (1-9) nearly erased the deficit by outscoring Fleming County, 45-33, in the second half. Nick Simpson was chiefly responsible – his 24 points included 6 of 8 from 3-point territory, and his last long, far one pulled the Gators to within 68-65 with 37.5 seconds to go.

The Gators’ Asher Pettus and Luke Stansbury added 17 points apiece.

Fleming County (7-4) won largely because of Seth Hickerson’s 31 points and Adam Hargett’s 21, but it would be wrong to forget a defense that forced 23 Gator gaffes.

“We turned the ball over way too much,” Greenwood coach Will McCoy said. “That’s been a big issue we’ve had all year is first-half turnovers; I think our bookkeeper had us about 14 turnovers the first half.”

Biggs said Greenwood’s 2-3 caused some trouble – Fleming County had 13 turnovers. The Panthers hung on because Hickerson was 6 for 6 from the free throw line over the final 34 seconds.

Fleming County meets Highlands for fifth place at 12:45 p.m.

GREENWOOD 9 17 20 25 – 71

FLEMING CO. 26 16 15 18 – 75

Greenwood (71) — Simpson 24, Pettus 17, Stansbury 17, Howard 6, Huff 3, Hall 4. 3-Pt. FG: 11 (Simpson 6, Stansbury 4, Huff). FT: 8-9. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Simpson.

Fleming Co. (75) — Jolly 7, Hickerson 31, Frye 6, Hargett 21, Roberts 3, James 3, Faris 1, Knarr 3. 3-Pt. FG: 11 (Hargett 4, Hickerson 3, Frye, Roberts, James, Knarr). FT: 16-24. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.