The Mason County Invitational boys basketball tournament doesn’t start until Tuesday at The Fieldhouse, but at least one man thinks he knows who’ll win.

“I don’t know if anybody’ll beat Mason at Mason, they’re that good,” Fleming County boys coach Buddy Biggs said Thursday. “They’re ranked top 10 in the state.”

Mason County is ninth in the latest Associated Press rankings. Royals coach Brian Kirk, however, cares not even a little bit.

“We’ve got to play the games,” Kirk said. “There’s a reason why you play the games … we don’t get caught up in the rankings; we just challenge to get one percent better each and every day.”

Mason County was 5-0 going into Friday’s home game against Scott. (The final score was not available at press time.) The Royals close the first round against Greenwood.

Kirk doesn’t talk about rankings much, but he cannot hide the Royals’ statistics – 77.2 points a game, allowing 52.2, hitting 55.1% of their shots and averaging just under 30 rebounds a game.

Individually, Terrell Henry leads with 17 points a game. Riley Mastin is next at 16.4, Philip Bierley is third at 11.8, and Braylon Hamilton adds another 10.4.

Mastin has grabbed seven rebounds a contest. Henry averaged 6.4, and Bierley is next at 4.2.

Mason County takes on Greenwood at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. The Gators were 1-6 going into Friday’s game against Bowling Green.

Luke Stansbury leads the Gators with 10 points a game, and Lofton Howard is the top rebounder at 5.5.

Fleming County meets Butler at 3:45 p.m. It will be the first meeting since 2012 .(the Bears lead the series, 2-0.)

Butler has started fast – the Bears were 6-1 going into Friday’s game against Christian Academy-Louisville – and they took down fourth-ranked Ballard. Dayton Williams and Terry Walker are the top two scorers at nearly 16 and 12 points a game, respectively.

The Panthers struggled this week. The Panthers started off with five straight wins before road losses at Mason County, 92-63 Dec. 10 and Tuesday’s 90-89 overtime setback at Bath County.

Fleming County doesn’t lack for offense – the Panthers begin running somewhere near Ewing, and they averaged 75.3 points a game through the first seven. Defensively, they allow a shade over 59 points a game with a full-court press the Panthers put on somewhere near Bluebank.

Seth Hickerson is Fleming County’s top scorer at 19.1 points a game, Lucas Jolly is next at 18.3, and Adam Hargett chips in another 14.1.

“Lucas is … pretty strong, good rebounder for a guard; he scores most of his points at the rim,” Biggs said. “Seth and Adam are also good drivers of the basketball; they’re excellent 3-point shooters as well.”

Isaac Frye is Fleming County’s top rebounder at 10.3.

Augusta was 4-1 going into Saturday’s game against Bracken County in Brooksville. The Panthers have made 47.6% of their field goals for the season, but only 25.7% from 3-point range; in wins over Nicholas County (61-54 on Dec. 6) Russell (55-47 on Dec. 10), Augusta were a combined 2 of 35 from distance.

The coldness from distance obviously concerns coach Jason Hinson; he thought his team has too often forced shots.

“I didn’t expect to see this poor shooting; that’s definitely been kind of an eye-opener for us,” Hinson said. I also didn’t expect us to be where we’re at defensively.

“ … We’re too talented to force shots over anybody. We shouldn’t shoot shots over a defender; we work the ball (and) get good shoots all the time.”

At 18.4 points a game, LJ Conner leads Augusta. Kylan Hinson is next at 13.6, and Conner Snapp adds another 11.6. Hinson and Snapp average 7.8 and 7.2 points a game, respectively.

Augusta has been stingy on defense – opponents have scored just 227 points (an average of 45.4 per game).

The Panthers meet a much larger school Tuesday – McCracken County at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Mustangs started at 5-0, and like Augusta have three double-figure scorers – 6 foot 4 Jack McCune at 21.2 points a game, 6-6 Ian Hart at 16.8 and 5-9 Connor Miller at 10.6.

“I think a challenge is an understatement,” Hinson said. “If we can start hitting shots, it could be something bigger happening.”

Highlands and Lexington Henry Clay open the tournament at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Semifinals are Wednesday, and the championship tips off at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.