Mason County heads down to Bardstown Friday night for a KHSAA Class 3A state semifinal matchup and a right to Kroger Field next week for the state championship.

Both teams enter 13-0 as the Royals look for their first ever state championship appearance while Bardstown is in search of their fifth state title, winning in 1967 and ‘70 in Class A, 1981 and 2001 in Class 2A.

Here’s a little tale of the tape:

When Mason County has the ball:

Quarterback Keshaun Thomas cleared 2,000 yards passing last week in the Royals win over Greenup County. He’s 132-of-216 for 2,102 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Royals run game has really found its footing as of late, Brady Sanders the key cog in that with 124 carries for 916 yards and 11 touchdowns. They’ve also mixed in a variety with Caden Clark-Roberts (43 carries, 396 yards, nine touchdowns) and Keshaun Thomas (75 carries, 330 yards, 11 touchdowns), while KG Walton and Chad Clark-Roberts are also threats to run the ball.

Isaac Marshall (36 receptions, 670 yards, eight touchdowns), Terrell Henry (26 receptions, 666 yards, nine touchdowns) and KG Walton (34 receptions, 434 yards, three touchdowns) are Thomas’ main targets this season.

When Bardstown has the ball:

The Tigers are more run-oriented, about four run plays to every pass play this season with 459 rushing attempts to 129 passing attempts.

Brayden Clark is the main quarterback, completing 87-of-108 passes for 1,319 yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Tyleeq Williams is the Tigers bell cow, carrying the ball 154 times for 1,478 yards and 20 touchdowns. From there, seven guys have ran the ball at least 24 times.

Their main target on the outside is Shannon Tonge with 36 receptions for 714 yards and 10 touchdowns. Two others also get a lot of looks, Tyleeq Williams with 27 receptions for 431 yards and five touchdowns, Logan McMillian-Grundy with 21 catches for 269 yards and a touchdown.

The Tigers score 39.5 points per game, run for 272.5 yards per game and throw for 129.2 yards per game.

Mason County on defense:

The Royals have forced 22 turnovers with 13 sacks this season.

They allow 13.8 yards per game, 104.7 rushing yards per game and 97.6 passing yards per game.

Bardstown on defense:

The Tigers really hang their hat on this side of the ball with 28 turnovers forced, 71 tackles for loss and 19 sacks.

They allow 12 points per game, 72 rushing yards per game, 117.9 pass yards per game.

Mason County kicking game:

The Royals are 26-of-32 on extra point attempts, Austin Moreland 18-of-24, Ryan Skaggs 7-of-7 and Teegin Routt 1-of-1. They’ve been successful in 14 two-point conversions and have shown a mixture of plays to get the two.

Bardstown kicking game:

The Tigers are 46-of-61 on extra points, Tate Blincoe 37-of-46, Carson King 9-of-15 and have converted just three two-point conversions, meaning they’re most likely taking the one after a score. They have not attempted a field goal all season.

CALPreps prediction: Bardstown 35, Mason County 17