With the KHSAA football postseason, things are anything but certain on who your next opponent is after the first two rounds.

From here on out it’s a win and wait and see approach.

Looking at the Class 3A possibilites:

Greenup County at Mason County

— If Mason County wins Paducah Tilghman upsets Christian Academy-Louisville, Mason County would then host the Ashland-Bell County winner

— If Mason County wins and CAL wins, they then head to the Union County-Bardstown winner, Union County is over four hours away, Bardstown is over two hours away for those curious

— If Greenup County wins, they would then head to CAL if they beat Tilghman

— If Greenup County wins and Tilghman wins, Greenup would then head to the Ashland-Bell County winner, the Musketeers have the second lowest RPI out of the teams remaining and are guarnteed to play on the road next week if they win

Paducah Tilghman at CAL:

— CAL wins and they host in the state semifinals no matter what. The Centurions have the No. 1 RPI in 3A and won’t have to leave Louisville

— They’ll face the Bell County-Ashland winner if Mason County wins, if Greenup County wins, the Musketeers would then make the trip to Louisville to face CAL

— If Tilghman wins, they’d then make the trip to the Union County-Bardstown winner. The Blue Tornado have the lowest RPI of the eight teams standing and are guaranteed to play on the road next week.

Union County at Bardstown:

— The winner of this one will have a home game no matter what. It’s the No. 2 (Bardstown) vs No. 3 (Union County) teams in the RPI.

— The winner faces Mason County if the Royals win and CAL wins

— Or they’ll face Tilghman if Tilghman upsets CAL.

Ashland at Bell County

— The winner of this one is headed to CAL, unless Greenup County wins, then the Musketeers head to CAL.

— If Tilghman upsets CAL and Mason County wins, they’d then head to the winner of Bardstown-Union County

— If Tilghman upsets CAL and Greenup County wins, the winner then hosts Greenup