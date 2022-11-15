Fleming County junior running back/linebacker Austin Trent and Lewis County coach Gene Peterson have been named the Class 3A, 6th District Player and Coach of the Year by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association.

The honors were announced on Tuesday, voted on by the coaches within the district that also includes Mason County, Pendleton County and Powell County.

Trent’s second half surge to the season helped him garner the distinction. He finished with 1,788 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns on the season on offense, tallying 111 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks defensively for the 7-5 Panthers this season. In his final eight games, Trent rushed for 1,426 yards as he cleared the 100-yard marker in seven of his final eight games. Trent was tabbed as the preseason player of the year in the district and held form with the honors at the end of the year.

In his first year at the helm, Peterson guided Lewis County to their first winning season since 2013 as the Lions finished with a 6-5 record. The Lions clinched a No. 3 seed in district play, winning two games within the district for the first time since the 2013 season. It was a complete turnaround, the Lions winning five games in the previous four seasons combined.

Despite an undefeated regular season and dominating in district play, Mason County was left out in the awards. Royals coach Joe Wynn is 21-4 since taking the Royals over in Maysville and if they were to win on Friday against Greenup County in the region championship, would be the first 13-0 team in program history. It’s the Royals second straight region championship game appearance, having won back-to-back district titles.

Some other candidates for Player of the Year included the Mason County trio of Keshaun Thomas, Terrell Henry and Brady Sanders. Thomas was the signal caller for the Royals this season in throwing for 1,968 yards and 19 touchdowns, also running for 330 yards and 11 touchdowns. Henry was a two-way player with 26 receptions for 666 yards and nine touchdowns while he also snagged seven interceptions and made 29 solo tackles. Sanders leads the team in rushing with 806 yards and 11 touchdowns and is second in tackles with 67 and an interception.

Lewis County’s Austin Howard also posted a solid season, finishing with 1,394 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, also recording 101 tackles defensively.

Powell County’s Landon Wells rushed for 1,112 yards and seven touchdowns and was third on the Pirates in tackles with 64.

Fleming County’s Landon Johnson had 36 receptions for 728 yards and eight touchdowns, also recording 53 tackles and four interceptions defensively. His younger brother Aiden Johnson had 109 tackles, 16 of them for loss and 5.5 sacks.