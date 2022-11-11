Mason County got a little bit of extra motivation this week prior to their Class 3A second round playoff matchup with Estill County Friday night.

The “Engineer Report”, a weekly show on 104.9 WSKV out of Stanton, was quoted saying they saw some holes in the Royals defense that could be exploited.

After Friday night was over, the only hole left was the Engineers zero on the scoreboard, the Royals posting their second straight shutout of the postseason in a 25-0 victory.

“The pregame speech was pretty short and simple. See a lot holes out there. I thought we closed whatever holes they might have saw tonight. Bulletin board material there,” Royals coach Joe Wynn said.

The win gets Mason County to 12-0 and on to the region championship round, one of just eight teams left standing in Class 3A.

They did it with defense again and in the rushing attack, allowing just 107 total yards from the Engineers while they ran for 218 and totaled 303 yards.

“Defense was lights out and I thought played really well. About the last 11 out of 12 quarters, they’ve been that way. Had a little slip up against Greenup County in the fourth quarter the last game of the season, but they’re playing really well. Getting to the ball and have great effort, attitude and energy. Defense wins championships,” Wynn said.

The Royals were able to shake off a second consecutive slow start when Caden Clark-Roberts broke off a run for a 70-yard touchdown on the Royals fourth possession of the game. The first three resulted in punts and just one first down as the second consecutive week the score was 0-0 after one.

Clark-Roberts broke through up the middle, made a juke move at midfield and was off to the races to the end zone, making it 6-0 with 8:49 left in the second.

“Just followed my blockers, looked backside and that was wide open. Used the speed that I have and I’m just surprised that I didn’t get caught,” Clark-Roberts said, who made a nifty juke move near midfield to break free. “I’m a jukester, just a little trick up my sleeve that people don’t think I might have.”

Very similar to last week, it was Isaac Marshall catching a touchdown pass from Keshaun Thomas near the end of the half to make it 12-0, the Royals getting a timely score before the break with 35 seconds left.

“These scores before the break give us a lot of confidence coming out in the second half. Some great plays called right before the half to give us a bigger lead before the break,” Marshall said. “Wasn’t the prettiest of starts, we just got to come out better to start the games.”

It was KG Walton’s turn to then make several Engineer defenders miss, Walton tight roping and then racing down the sideline for a 37-yard rushing score in the third to make it 18-0.

Estill’s best opportunity at points came in the fourth when the Royals dropped the ball on a punt attempt setting the Engineers up at the Royals 36.

They got down to the 13, but the Mason County wall stood strong to preserve the shutout.

A 15-play, 88-yard drive by the Royals followed, punctuated by a Thomas 1-yard sneak with 1:37 to play.

“That’s a championship drive. They knew we were just gonna run it and they still couldn’t stop it. Good job by our offensive line grinding it out there. Ran for 200-something yards rushing and went over 300 total yards. Pretty good considering we punted on our first three possessions,” Wynn said.

Bryce Moran put the icing on the cake with an interception from there.

With Mason County’s victory, they knew they had already sealed up a home game for next week, then it was a matter of who the opponent would be. With Greenup County’s road win at Lawrence County, it means the Musketeers are coming to Maysville next week for a region title.

It’s a rematch of the regular season finale, one the Royals came away with a 34-29 victory in.

“We’ll make adjustments, they’ll make adjustments and it will be interesting to see. We didn’t have a clue who we’d play next week and now we’ll get to look at the film and see what they’ve done the past couple weeks. Got to get healthy, have a good week of practice and avoid this flu bug anymore. Win next week and we have a chance to be the best team in school history,” Wynn said.

Other matchups in 3A next week include Ashland at Bell County, Paducah Tilghman at Christian Academy-Louisville and Union County at Bardstown.

ROYALS 25, ENGINEERS 0

ESTILL COUNTY — 0-0-0-0 — 0

MASON COUNTY — 0-12-6-7 — 25

Scoring

2nd Quarter

(MC) Caden Clark-Roberts 70-yard run (8:49) Pass failed

(MC) Thomas 23-yard pass to Marshall (:35) Run failed

3rd Quarter

(MC) Walton 37-yard run (6:20) Run failed

4th Quarter

(MC) Thomas 1-yard run (1:37) Moreland kick

Game Stats

Passing Yards: Estill 32 (Witt 2/10), Mason 85 (Thomas 8/15, Routt 1/1)

Rushing Yards: Estill 75 (Niece 6-37, Arvin 12-30, Waddle 7-10, Stephens 4-1, Witt 4-1, Henry 1-(minus) 4), Mason 218 (Caden Clark-Roberts 4-90, Sanders 15-56, Walton 3-37, Thomas 7-35, Chad Clark-Roberts 5-10, Scilley 1-(minus) 10)

Receiving: Estill (Beckler 1-22, Henry 1-10), Mason (Marshall 5-48, Henry 2-19, Walton 2-18)

Turnovers: Estill 1, Mason 0

Penalties: Estill 3-27, Mason 4-20

Records: Estill County 7-5, Mason County 12-0