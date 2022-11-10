CLASS 1A
Paintsville at Bishop Brossart – 7:30 PM
Holy Cross (Louisville) at Campbellsville – 7:30 PM
Newport Central Catholic vs. Frankfort (at Covington Catholic) – 7:00 PM
Bethlehem at Crittenden County – 7:00 PM
Dayton at Kentucky Country Day – 7:30 PM
Harlan at Pikeville – 7:30 PM
Paris at Raceland – 7:30 PM
Hazard at Williamsburg – 7:30 PM
CLASS 2A
Carroll County at Beechwood – 7:30 PM
Martin County at Breathitt County – 7:30 PM
Somerset at Lexington Christian – 7:30 PM
Murray at Mayfield – 7:00 PM
Danville at Metcalfe County – 6:30 PM
Middlesboro at Shelby Valley – 7:00 PM
Owensboro Catholic vs. McLean County (at Steele Stadium, KWC) – 7:00 PM
Lloyd Memorial at Walton-Verona – 7:30 PM
CLASS 3A
Belfry at Ashland Blazer – 7:30 PM
Nelson County at Bardstown – 7:30 PM
Fleming County at Bell County – 7:30 PM
Paducah Tilghman at Casey County – 7:30 PM
Elizabethtown at Christian Academy-Louisville – 7:30 PM
Greenup County at Lawrence County – 7:30 PM
Estill County at Mason County – 7:30 PM
Hart County at Union County – 7:00 PM
CLASS 4A
Boyle County at Boyd County – 7:30 PM
North Oldham at Central – 7:00 PM
Letcher County Central at Corbin – 7:30 PM
Wayne County at Johnson Central – 7:30 PM
Bourbon County at Lexington Catholic – 7:30 PM
Hopkinsville at Logan County – 7:00 PM
Franklin County at Spencer County – 7:30 PM
Madisonville-North Hopkins at Warren East – 7:00 PM
CLASS 5A
South Warren at Bowling Green – 7:00 PM
Atherton at Fairdale – 7:00 PM
Covington Catholic at Frederick Douglass – 7:30 PM
Scott County at Highlands – 7:30 PM
Greenwood at Owensboro – 7:00 PM
Seneca at South Oldham – 7:00 PM
North Laurel at Southwestern – 7:30 PM
Pulaski County at Woodford County – 7:30 PM
CLASS 6A
Ryle at Ballard – 7:30 PM
Tates Creek at Bryan Station – 7:00 PM
DuPont Manual at Bullitt East – 7:30 PM
Daviess County at Central Hardin – 8:00 PM
Meade County at Henderson County – 7:30 PM
Madison Central at Paul Laurence Dunbar – 7:30 PM
Trinity (Louisville) at Simon Kenton – 7:30 PM
Male at St. Xavier – 7:00 PM