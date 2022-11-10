CLASS 1A

Paintsville at Bishop Brossart – 7:30 PM

Holy Cross (Louisville) at Campbellsville – 7:30 PM

Newport Central Catholic vs. Frankfort (at Covington Catholic) – 7:00 PM

Bethlehem at Crittenden County – 7:00 PM

Dayton at Kentucky Country Day – 7:30 PM

Harlan at Pikeville – 7:30 PM

Paris at Raceland – 7:30 PM

Hazard at Williamsburg – 7:30 PM

CLASS 2A

Carroll County at Beechwood – 7:30 PM

Martin County at Breathitt County – 7:30 PM

Somerset at Lexington Christian – 7:30 PM

Murray at Mayfield – 7:00 PM

Danville at Metcalfe County – 6:30 PM

Middlesboro at Shelby Valley – 7:00 PM

Owensboro Catholic vs. McLean County (at Steele Stadium, KWC) – 7:00 PM

Lloyd Memorial at Walton-Verona – 7:30 PM

CLASS 3A

Belfry at Ashland Blazer – 7:30 PM

Nelson County at Bardstown – 7:30 PM

Fleming County at Bell County – 7:30 PM

Paducah Tilghman at Casey County – 7:30 PM

Elizabethtown at Christian Academy-Louisville – 7:30 PM

Greenup County at Lawrence County – 7:30 PM

Estill County at Mason County – 7:30 PM

Hart County at Union County – 7:00 PM

CLASS 4A

Boyle County at Boyd County – 7:30 PM

North Oldham at Central – 7:00 PM

Letcher County Central at Corbin – 7:30 PM

Wayne County at Johnson Central – 7:30 PM

Bourbon County at Lexington Catholic – 7:30 PM

Hopkinsville at Logan County – 7:00 PM

Franklin County at Spencer County – 7:30 PM

Madisonville-North Hopkins at Warren East – 7:00 PM

CLASS 5A

South Warren at Bowling Green – 7:00 PM

Atherton at Fairdale – 7:00 PM

Covington Catholic at Frederick Douglass – 7:30 PM

Scott County at Highlands – 7:30 PM

Greenwood at Owensboro – 7:00 PM

Seneca at South Oldham – 7:00 PM

North Laurel at Southwestern – 7:30 PM

Pulaski County at Woodford County – 7:30 PM

CLASS 6A

Ryle at Ballard – 7:30 PM

Tates Creek at Bryan Station – 7:00 PM

DuPont Manual at Bullitt East – 7:30 PM

Daviess County at Central Hardin – 8:00 PM

Meade County at Henderson County – 7:30 PM

Madison Central at Paul Laurence Dunbar – 7:30 PM

Trinity (Louisville) at Simon Kenton – 7:30 PM

Male at St. Xavier – 7:00 PM