Everyone knew coming in what their path in the first two rounds of the KHSAA playoffs would be.

After that was a wait and see approach.

With the first two rounds set against sister district opponents, round three changes a bit with the RPI coming into play and whether a team is considered in the east or western part of the state.

After Friday night, playoff brackets reset based off RPI rating, 1-4 in the east and 1-4 in the west. The top two on each side of the state will host, the bottom two then playing on the road at the top two, four playing one, three playing two.

Here’s a look at the scenarios for both Mason County and Fleming County, depending on what happens Friday night:

Mason County:

– The Royals have guaranteed themselves a third round home game if they win Friday, being the top rated team remaining in the east in 3A.

If they win, they’ll host either Ashland, Greenup County, Belfry or Fleming County. The only two teams they for sure wouldn’t face is Bell County and Lawrence County, the No. 2 and No. 3 rated teams in the East.

So, here goes:

– If all the top rated teams left win (Mason, Bell, Lawrence and Ashland), the Royals would host Ashland in Maysville on November 18.

– If Bell County loses to Fleming County, Mason County would host Fleming County.

– If Bell County wins, Lawrence County wins and Ashland loses, the Royals would host Belfry.

– If Bell County wins, Lawrence County loses and Ashland wins, the Royals would host Greenup County.

– If Bell County wins, Lawrence County loses and Ashland loses, the Royals would host Belfry.

As for Fleming County:

– If the Panthers win and Mason County loses, they would then play at Lawrence County if they beat Greenup.

– If Mason County and Lawrence County lose, they would play at Ashland if they beat Belfry.

– If Mason County, Lawrence County and Ashland lose, they would play at Greenup County.

– The Panthers have no scenario to where they would host a playoff game. They’re guaranteed to play on the road the rest of the postseason.

Friday’s 3A playoff matchups in the East (RPI in parentheses):

(4) Mason County vs (22) Estill County

(5) Bell County vs (21) Fleming County

(8) Lawrence County vs (10) Greenup County

(9) Ashland vs (18) Belfry

Friday’s 3A playoff matchups in the West (RPI in parentheses):

(1) Christian Academy-Louisville vs (7) Elizabethtown

(2) Bardstown vs (16) Nelson County

(3) Union County vs (6) Hart County

(13) Casey County vs (17) Paducah Tilghman

The state semifinal round then re-seeds statewide. For those wondering what Mason County would have to do to host that round, they’d need two of either CAL, Bardstown or Union County to lose out of the three. So they’d need an upset or two to happen this week considering Bardstown and Union County are on a crash course to play next week. If the Royals keep winning, they would avoid No. 1 CAL all the way through until the state championship at Kroger Field.