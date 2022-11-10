Only 96 teams are left in the KHSAA football playoffs.

Mason County and Fleming County are two of them.

If they both win, they’ll play for a regional championship in Maysville next week.

In order for that dream matchup to happen though, Mason County has to get by Estill County at home while the Panthers make a long trip to Log Mountain to take on Bell County Friday.

Here’s a look at each contest:

ESTILL COUNTY (7-4) AT MASON COUNTY (11-0), 7:30 p.m.

The Royals enter undefeated after a first round playoff win over Rockcastle County, 33-0.

The Engineers sit at 7-4 after their opening round victory over Lewis County, 52-18.

Expect the Royals to see somewhat of a similar look offensively as they did last week with Rockcastle. A workhorse at running back with others seeing some carries as well and a passing game that doesn’t throw it a lot, but will keep you honest as the Engineers average about 11 passing attempts per game.

The Royals were able to pitch their first shutout of the season last week and with Friday’s ominous weather forecast, may see a heavier dose of run plays with heavy rain and wind in the forecast.

The question begs how much will the weather play a factor for the Royals explosive offense, especially in the passing game?

If the last few weeks are any indicator, it might not matter as the rejuvenated run game for the Royals is starting to shine. They’ve averaged 213.2 yards per game in their last four games while allowing 133 on the ground, including just 58 last week. So if it’s a game of runs, the Royals can adjust based off recent play.

Estill will be sure to test that, averaging 241.1 rushing yards per game while allowing just 113 rushing yards per game compared to the Royals allowing 117 yards per game on the ground.

These two have three common opponents throughout the season, the Royals defeating Powell County 37-24 on October 21, Lewis County 48-6 on October 14 and Rockcastle County last week. The Engineers defeated Powell 14-6 in the first game of the season on August 19, Rockcastle 7-3 on September 23 and Lewis County last week.

The Royals come in having scored 30-plus in seven straight contests and clearing the 30-point mark in nine of their 11 games this season. Estill has allowed less than 20 points in six of their contests this season and feature two of the top six tacklers in 3A, Braeden Waddle leading 3A with 149 tackles this season, Jax Niece sixth in 3A with 109 tackles.

No one on the current team was on the roster, but this is a rematch of the 2014 first round playoff game when the Royals went to Estill County and lost 37-35, the last game under longtime Royals coach Dave Buchanan.

The Royals will look to repay the Engineers with their visit.

FLEMING COUNTY (7-4) AT BELL COUNTY (9-2), 7:30 p.m.

This one features two of the more productive running backs in the state. Not just 3A, but the entire state.

Bell County has the leading rusher in the state with Daniel Thomas rushing for 2,057 yards and 28 touchdowns. Fleming County’s Austin Trent isn’t too far behind with 1,733 yards and 19 touchdowns, good for eighth in the state.

While the Bobcats boast the second best rushing offense in 3A with 301 yards per game, they won’t test the waters much in the passing game with just 73 attempts in 11 games.

The Panthers have been in similar shape as of late, leaning on the ground game to a tune of 232.8 yards per game over their lat seven, but have shown they can throw it with Nate Ruark throwing for 1,385 yards and 16 touchdowns this season.

On the other side of that, Fleming County has shown a better run defense in the numbers, allowing 138 yards per game compared to the Bobcats allowing 168 yards per game through the ground.

This is another rematch of a prior playoff game, the Panthers going down to Bell County in 2019 for the regional championship, the Bobcats with a 48-12 victory.

They’ll look to come away with a victory this time around.