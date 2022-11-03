They may have got off to a 2-3 start, but Fleming County learned a lot about themselves in the first half of the season.

The most notable thing was they realized they could play with anybody.

Outside of a rough second half at East Carter in Grayson, the Panthers were in every game to the very end, finishing off the regular season at 6-4 as they’ll host Garrard County Friday night in Fleminsgburg to begin their postseason.

One-point losses to Greenup County and Rowan County, tied at the half with East Carter and a late fumble for a score against Mason County were the blemishes in the Panthers season.

“I think the team knows we can play with anybody. The kids know if we do it right, we can compete with anybody,” Panthers coach Bill Spencer said. “Our kids don’t flinch, they keep working and fighting.”

But since the East Carter game, the Panthers went 4-1 and looked like a machine in doing so.

“We focused on who we are and what we are. We played those first five games as preseason and to a look of who we want to be. We got better, came out of the bye week knowing we would have to establish the run game and lean on it and leaned on Austin’s ability,” Spencer said.

They averaged 44 points a game during that stretch, found their identity and ran with it, literally.

Austin Trent may have gotten off to a slow start after being named the Class 3A, 6th District preseason Player of the Year, but he’s more than caught on in his final six games. He cleared the 100-yard marker in each, going past 200 yards in three of those contests, including a career-high 280 in last week’s victory over Harrison County.

Trent is at 1,555 rushing yards for the season with 17 rushing touchdowns.

“Austin is a strong kid, aggressive and a violent runner. He doesn’t shy away from contact and runs through tackles. His stiff arms are borderline vicious. He’s a tough kid, hard nosed, so strong and doesn’t get tired in the fourth,” Spencer said.

The run game surge has helped take some pressure off Nate Ruark, his first year starting at quarterback in an offense that takes some time to pick up on. The history at the position points to the second season in the system being light years ahead of the first one, but Ruark has still posted solid numbers with 1,354 yards passing and 16 touchdowns. His top two targets being Landon Johnson with 32 receptions for 686 yards and eight touchdowns and Caleb Igo with 20 receptions for 299 yards and four touchdowns.

”Nate’s came along really well. It’s a tough system to go out and master right away and there’s a lot of pressure in that position. He’s done a good job and knows what his reads are,” Spencer said.

The defensive front has been disruptive for the Panthers this season spearheaded by sophomore Aiden Johnson. Johnson leads the team with 96 tackles, 14 of them for loss and 5.5 sacks.

“Just to be a sophomore and some of the things he has done has been just phenomenal. He’s a hard-nosed kid and to watch him develop and play the way he does is great. At the beginning of the season I thought that the whole d-line was going to be our strength and they’ve been living up to that,” Spencer said.

Isaac Frye leads the team in sacks with six. Add in Kaleb McIntyre starting at linebacker as a freshman and the Panthers have a solid outlook heading into next year regardless of what happens the next couple of weeks. They do have nine seniors and some will be a big loss, but Ruark, Trent, Landon and Aiden Johnson, Frye, McIntyre and Jordan Harn all return off productive seasons.

But maybe being a year ahead of schedule isn’t the case. Maybe it’s just a matter of the winning culture that Bill Spencer and his staff have established, the team guaranteeing a seventh winning season in the last nine years.

“It always goes back to our kids and their mindset and ability to do well. Maybe we don’t always have the fastest and biggest kids, but they do believe we have a shot at doing special things,” Spencer said.

Now they’ll see how far they can go. They owe Garrard County after the Golden Lions came to Flemingsburg in 2017 as a No. 4 seed and upset the Panthers in the first round of the playoffs.

“We’ve touched on that a little bit this week. We were a one seed, they were a four seed. Just because they’re a three seed doesn’t mean they wont be good. They lost some kids, their schedule mirrors ours in terms of playing some teams close and they’ll be hungry and wanting to prove themselves,” Spencer said. “They have some young kids that have grown up fast and taken their lumps, lost some close games and they’ll be eager to prove they’re better than what the record is. It sounds cliche, but when you get to the playoffs everyone is 0-0, you either go 1-0 or pick up equipment the next day.”

If the Panthers win that one, then most likely a trip to Bell County will follow, the Panthers having made the voyage to Log Mountain in 2019 for the region championship.

“Our kids are fired up and excited about the opportunity to be playing at home. We know we’ll eventually have to make some road trips, but have to take care of business at home first,” Spencer said.

Friday’s kick is set for 7:30 p.m.