Home Sports Throwback Thursday Sports Throwback Thursday November 3, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Mason County basketball coach Brian Kirk in action with Union College. (Submitted by Ron Bailey) Mason County basketball coach Brian Kirk in action with Union College. (Submitted by Ron Bailey) View Comments Editor's Picks Vaccine clinic set for Saturday Ledger Indenpendent - November 2, 2022 The Buffalo Trace District Health Department will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine clinic Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at the Mason County Health Center. Ky. voter number continue to climb Ledger Indenpendent - October 31, 2022 FRANKFORT — Secretary of State Michael Adams said last week that voter registration in September doubled August’s surge, and remained strong this month through the October 11 registration deadline. Magistrates, commissioners Chose Fleming County for shoes Ledger Indenpendent - October 31, 2022 The Kentucky Magistrates & Commissioners Association, headquartered in Frankfort, will deliver more than 750 pairs of new shoes to Fleming County Schools on Nov. 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. ‘I thank everyone who has supported me’ Ledger Indenpendent - October 31, 2022 SARDINIA, Ohio — As a young boy, James “Jim” Lewis, Jr. always had a strong desire to work in law enforcement, a career path inspired by his grandfather, Arthur Lewis, who worked in law enforcement. Veterans to be honored at Star Spangled Celebration Ledger Indenpendent - October 28, 2022 With Veteran’s Day just around the corner, the Retired Senior Volunteer Program is honoring six local veterans at its Star Spangled Celebration on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Maysville Community and Technical College. Load more