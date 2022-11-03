You can depend on a few things happening every autumn, like the leaves changing colors and Tom Duncan on the sideline coaching football.

Tom Duncan was on the sidelines when football was reestablished in Maysville as the Blue Devils. When Maysville High started football back in the 1960’s, he was there with Coach Tom Becherer and Homer Goins. When the Mason County football program started with Coach Steve Butcher, Tom Duncan was a fixture on the sidelines. He has helped with football in this county for over a half of a century. You can depend on a few things happening every autumn, like the leaves changing colors and Tom Duncan on the sideline coaching football.

Ask any student who played football for the Blue Devils or Maysville High or the Royals about Coach Duncan and a nod of their head and a Tom Duncan story will follow. Coach was a great player for Oneida, Tennessee and later played for Tennessee Tech. He loves Tennessee football and I think it is ironic that he lives up to their nickname as truly a volunteer to admire. Thanks Coach Tom Duncan.

The answer to last week’s trivia question was that Yeremiah Bell of George Rogers Clark High played in the NFL for 10 years. The first to answer were Mallory Denham, Mike Hamm, Tom Posey along with Tom Simms, Jeff Fryman and Ronnie Berryman.

This week’s question: Who is the only man enshrined in both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Baseball Hall of Fame? I will give you a hint, he went into the Baseball Hall of Fame as an umpire.

Contact: [email protected]

Last week: 15-5 (140-40 YTD, 78%)

This week’s picks:

Duke over Boston College: The Dukies are showing some offense in the past few weeks, I take them in this one.

Texas A&M over Florida: I know that the Aggies are struggling, but I pick them to win by a field goal.

TCU over Texas Tech: The Horned Frogs are rolling and they win this high scoring game by eight.

Ohio State over Northwestern: The Buckeyes will put up over 60 in this one as they add style points.

Western Kentucky over Charlotte: The Toppers offense is in a funk, but I still pick them to win a road game.

Penn State over Indiana: The Nittany Lions are still reeling from last week’s meltdown, but I take them in this one.

Illinois over Michigan State: The Illini are ranked and clicking on offense, I pick them by nine.

Cincinnati over Navy: The Bearcats finally lost a conference game, but they will put up over 50 vs the Midshipmen.

Kansas State over Texas: The Wildcats looked good last week, and I pick them to continue their winning ways.

Alabama over LSU: Huge SEC West matchup, but when in doubt pick the Saban coached team.

Louisville over James Madison: The Cards offense has found his rhythm the past few games, I take them by six.

Mississippi State over Auburn: The Tigers fired their coach this week, I doubt that would be enough to beat the Dogs.

Clemson over Notre Dame: Clemson has flirted with defeat all year, I almost went with the Irish, but I will stick with the Tigers.

South Carolina over Vanderbilt: The Gamecocks looked bad last week and slipped out of the Top 25, but will win this one.

Michigan over Rutgers: The Maize and Blue will win this Big 10 game, but it will be a battle to the end.

USC over Cal: Lincoln Riley, the head coach of USC is paid big money to not lose a game like this.

Utah over Arizona: The Utes are nationally ranked for a good reason, and they prove it in this tilt.

Tennessee over Georgia: Number 1 vs Number 2 and the Dogs are a nine-point favorite, but I take the Vols in a big upset on the road.

Kentucky over Missouri: The Tigers are playing well, and the Cats are struggling on offense, but I believe in Will Levis.

Georgetown over Thomas More: In this Mid-South Game, I take the Tigers to win by 15.