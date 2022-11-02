Mason County’s Paige Decker and Layla Henderson along with Augusta’s Grayson Miller were named to the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association All-State teams on Wednesday.

Decker and Henderson made the team in Class AA girls, Miller making the team on the Class A boys. The top 25 runners in each class were selected.

Decker closed out her cross country career with a fourth podium finish over the last five years, placing eighth in the Class AA state meet on Friday after winning a second region title the week before. She finished the state meet with three top 10 finishes in five years, two of them in third place and this year placing eighth.

Henderson placed 20th at the state meet and battled through injury all season before getting back up to speed late in the season, adding a third place finish at the region meet the week prior. The two helped a Lady Royals team reach the podium for a fifth straight year with a fourth place finish.

The two are part of a decorated senior class for the Lady Royals that had six of their top seven runners participate in the Class AA meet on Friday.

Miller placed 18th at the Class A state meet on Saturday, the week prior winning the Class A, Region 5 title. He helped an Augusta team to a sixth place finish at the state meet and a runner-up finish in the region meet. The Panthers have a bright outlook for next season, returning six of their top seven runners.